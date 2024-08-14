Wednesday, August 14, 2024
NATIONAL

Doc’s rape & murder: Rahul Gandhi accuses Bengal govt, hospital of shielding accused

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, Aug 14: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the West Bengal government on the heinous rape and murder of a junior doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital last week.

The Congress MP accused the state administration and the hospital authorities of trying to save the accused. “The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration.

“This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like a medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? “Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?” LoP Rahul Gandhi said in a strong statement posted on his official X handle.

According to him, the RG Kar incident is bound to create an atmosphere of insecurity in the medical fraternity and women. “The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The way the layers of the cruel and inhuman act against her are being revealed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors’ community and women,” Rahul Gandhi commented.

“Every party, every section of society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata,” he added while emphasising that the culprits in the case should be given such a punishment that it is presented as an example in society.

Political observers said that this post by the Congress MP is quite significant especially in the backdrop of his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s recent post in the matter, just appealing to the West Bengal government to take immediate and strict action in the case.

“I appeal to the state government to take immediate and strict action in this case and ensure justice to the victim’s family and fellow doctors,” her post on X read.

IANS

