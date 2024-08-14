Wednesday, August 14, 2024
News Alert

Encounter underway in J&K’s Udhampur

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 14:  An encounter started on Wednesday between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

 

Officials said that the anti-terrorism operation was launched Tuesday evening in Akar forests near the Patnitop tourist resort in Udhampur district, but firing exchanges started on Wednesday morning after the security forces located the hiding terrorists in the forest area.

 

Terrorists have been carrying out hit-and-run ambush attacks against army, security forces and civilians in the hilly districts of Jammu division.

 

Till July 21 this year, terrorists killed 28 people including army, security forces and civilians in 11 such hit-and-run attacks while the security forces carried out 28 anti-terrorism operations.

 

After reports of a group of 40-50 hardcore foreign mercenaries being active in the mountainous areas of Jammu division, the army deployed over 4,000 soldiers drawn from the elite Para commandos and those trained in mountain warfare in the mountainous districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Udhampur, Kathua and Reasi districts of Jammu division.

 

These forces have been deployed on the mountaintops to thwart any hit-and-run attacks by the terrorists. During their past ambush attacks, the terrorists had carried out surprise attacks and then disappeared in the densely forested areas of these districts.

 

The revised strategy of the army is aimed at depriving the terrorists of this element of surprise and hunting them out of the densely forested and foliaged areas of these hilly districts. (IANS)

