Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Technology

Google brings new Pixel 9 devices with advanced AI to India, expands footprint

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 14:  Doubling down on its India growth plans, Google on Tuesday unveiled its latest Pixel 9 series of devices with latest AI features for users in the country.

 

To make Pixel smartphones more accessible, Google also announced expansions in its after-sales services with the launch of three Google-owned walk-in centres, in collaboration with Flipkart’s service arm.

 

The tech giant also expanded local retail presence with Pixel products which will be available in over 150 retail outlets in 15 cities, the company said in a statement.

 

Pre-orders for Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL starts from Wednesday and these devices will be available starting August 22. The company also unveiled Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 which will become available later in the year.

 

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and and Pixel 9 Pro XL are priced at Rs 79,999, Rs 1,09,999, and Rs 1,24,999, respectively in India.

 

Google has also announced a reduction in prices of its earlier generation of Pixel phones in India.

 

According to the company, the Pixel 9 phones feature the latest from Gemini AI, an evolution of Google’s iconic design language, and the best camera system ever in a Pixel phone.

 

The Pro model is available in two sizes: Pixel 9 Pro (6.3-inch) and Pixel 9 Pro XL (6.8-inch). Both devices have brightest Super Actua displays yet and a new 42 MP front camera for sharper, brighter low-light photos.

 

Pixel 9 offers a 6.3-inch Actua display, 35 per cent brighter than Pixel 8, and is rated the best in its class. It shares the same main and ultrawide cameras as the Pro models, a significant upgrade, and the front camera now has autofocus for even sharper selfies.

 

Pixel 9 offers approximately 20 per cent longer battery life during active use with the screen on compared to Pixel 8. All Pixel 9 phones come with seven years of OS, Pixel Drops, and security updates, said the company.

 

The Pixel 9 family, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is powered by the brand new Google Tensor G4 chip. The Pixel 9 has 12GB of RAM, while the Pro models have 16GB.

 

The company also introduced Gemini Live, available on Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, allowing for natural conversations with Gemini directly from your phone or Pixel Buds.

 

Whether it’s planning, repairs, or brainstorming, Gemini Live offers a new level of help in a more intuitive, natural way, said the company. (IANS)

Previous article
AI in Indian healthcare market to reach $1.6 billion by 2025: Report
