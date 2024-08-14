Wednesday, August 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Kolkata doc rape & murder: Following up closely until justice is delivered, says FORDA 

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Aug 14:  After ending its nationwide stir against the heinous rape and murder of a 31-year-old PG trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Wednesday said that it “is following up the case closely until justice is delivered”.

Earlier on Tuesday night, a delegation of FORDA met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda at his residence and decided to end the strike, as their demands were being met. The association noted that the health minister agreed to form a committee with FORDA’s involvement to work on the Central Protection Act.

However, in a post on X today, FORDA said it wants to clarify “any rumours surrounding the decision to call off the strike”. “Please rest assured that FORDA acted with the utmost consideration for the well-being of the resident doctors’ community and patient care. Our decision was guided by these principles and not by any external or malicious factors,” it added.

The association that the health ministry has assured that work on the Central Protection Act “will begin within the next 15 days”. “This committee will soon receive formal approval through the official channels of the Ministry, and communicate outwards shortly,” FORDA said, adding it “stands firmly by the decision”.

Differing with FORDA, top Delhi hospitals like AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, Indira Gandhi Hospital Dwarka, PGIMS, and Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital continued their strike on Wednesday. Their strike “demanding a law to ensure the safety of healthcare workers”, would continue, said the management of these hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, which reached Kolkata on Wednesday from New Delhi, has taken into custody the accused Sanjay Ray and will probe the case further.

The second-year student in the chest medicine department at the state-run Hospital was brutally murdered reportedly after a sexual assault while on duty last week. Her body was discovered by officials a day later in a semi-nude condition inside the seminar hall. Her body also bore multiple injury marks.

IANS

Previous article
‘They have no understanding of the rules…’, WFI chief hits back at politicians over 100 gm row
Next article
Kerala to soon submit report on Wayanad disaster to Centre: CM Vijayan
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Kerala to soon submit report on Wayanad disaster to Centre: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday, said that a detailed report on the loss in...
NATIONAL

‘They have no understanding of the rules…’, WFI chief hits back at politicians over 100 gm row

New Delhi, Aug 14 :As the nation awaits the CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal, Wrestling Federation of...
NATIONAL

Amid strict vigil, 16 Bangladeshis held at Agartala railway station

Agartala, Aug 14: Amidst a high-level vigil along the India-Bangladesh border, infiltration from the violence-hit country into Tripura...
NATIONAL

Thailand court dismisses PM Srettha Thavisin over breach of ethics

Bangkok, Aug 14:  Exactly a week after dissolving the main opposition Move Forward Party, Thailand's Constitutional Court on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kerala to soon submit report on Wayanad disaster to Centre: CM Vijayan

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday,...

‘They have no understanding of the rules…’, WFI chief hits back at politicians over 100 gm row

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 14 :As the nation awaits the...

Amid strict vigil, 16 Bangladeshis held at Agartala railway station

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Aug 14: Amidst a high-level vigil along the...
Load more

Popular news

Kerala to soon submit report on Wayanad disaster to Centre: CM Vijayan

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday,...

‘They have no understanding of the rules…’, WFI chief hits back at politicians over 100 gm row

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 14 :As the nation awaits the...

Amid strict vigil, 16 Bangladeshis held at Agartala railway station

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Aug 14: Amidst a high-level vigil along the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img