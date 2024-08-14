Kolkata doc rape & murder: Following up closely until justice is delivered, says FORDA 

New Delhi, Aug 14: After ending its nationwide stir against the heinous rape and murder of a 31-year-old PG trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Wednesday said that it “is following up the case closely until justice is delivered”.

Earlier on Tuesday night, a delegation of FORDA met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda at his residence and decided to end the strike, as their demands were being met. The association noted that the health minister agreed to form a committee with FORDA’s involvement to work on the Central Protection Act.

However, in a post on X today, FORDA said it wants to clarify “any rumours surrounding the decision to call off the strike”. “Please rest assured that FORDA acted with the utmost consideration for the well-being of the resident doctors’ community and patient care. Our decision was guided by these principles and not by any external or malicious factors,” it added.

The association that the health ministry has assured that work on the Central Protection Act “will begin within the next 15 days”. “This committee will soon receive formal approval through the official channels of the Ministry, and communicate outwards shortly,” FORDA said, adding it “stands firmly by the decision”.

Differing with FORDA, top Delhi hospitals like AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, Indira Gandhi Hospital Dwarka, PGIMS, and Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital continued their strike on Wednesday. Their strike “demanding a law to ensure the safety of healthcare workers”, would continue, said the management of these hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, which reached Kolkata on Wednesday from New Delhi, has taken into custody the accused Sanjay Ray and will probe the case further.

The second-year student in the chest medicine department at the state-run Hospital was brutally murdered reportedly after a sexual assault while on duty last week. Her body was discovered by officials a day later in a semi-nude condition inside the seminar hall. Her body also bore multiple injury marks.

IANS