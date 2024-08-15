Thursday, August 15, 2024
NATIONAL

Army captain, terrorist killed in Doda encounter

By: Agencies

Date:

JAMMU, Aug 14: An Army captain and a terrorist were killed in an ongoing operation in the higher reaches of Jammu region’s Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.
A civilian was also injured in the encounter that broke out on the eve of Independence Day and is the latest in a series of incidents in the Jammu region that has witnessed a spike in violence of late.
This is the fourth encounter in recent days in the Udhampuri-Doda-Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir.
Bullets rang out on Wednesday morning in a thickly-forested area during a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) launched by a joint team of security personnel to track down a group of foreign terrorists hiding in the Shivgarh-Assar belt, the officials said.
Captain Deepak Singh was critically injured during the operations and shifted to a military hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they added.
“One terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing operation. One AK 47 has been recovered. Intermittent exchange of firing continues as the operations are ongoing,” the Army said in a post on X.
Police also confirmed the killing of a terrorist.
Four blood-soaked rucksacks were seized from the site of the encounter, leading officials to initially believe that a total of four terrorists were killed. M-4 carbines were also found, the officials said. However, the death of only one terrorist has been confirmed. (PTI)

