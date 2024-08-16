Kay Kay Menon: I am a dispassionately passionate actor

Shillong, August 16: Actor Kay Kay Menon has talked about maintaining his essence in the industry, saying he doesn’t put himself on a pedestal, calling himself a ‘dispassionately passionate actor’.

Kay Kay, who was recently seen in the series ‘Shekhar Home’, shared: “I really don’t get too buttered because people are the way they are. You cannot take on the onus of changing things or people. I don’t put myself on a pedestal, nor do I think I am the worst. So, it’s a midway thing. I am a dispassionately passionate actor. I am very passionate while I am working; the day the work is over, I am dispassionate. You try to do your work properly.”

He also spoke about what he means by impressionism and expressionism with regards to acting and how he perceives himself as a simulator.

“I always call myself a simulator. Actor, but simulator. That’s my job. Everything I am doing, say I am playing Shekhar, is a simulation. I am not that, I am Kay Kay Menon. It is an impression I am giving to the audience. It’s not by expressing something. I should give an impression that it is Shekhar and you should be able to touch it,” shared the 57-year-old actor.

He also touched upon surrendering himself to his work and how it allows him to create nuances, albeit unintentionally.

“I do get these small nuances which I do not realize myself. I have surrendered myself to that situation and environment and things automatically happen. If you are there and you truly surrender yourself to the character and situation, magical things happen. I don’t take ownership of it like it’s my design,” said Menon.

He added: “I seriously believe man-made designs have their own limitations. You are watching a wonderful piece of architecture created by humans and are in awe. It’s not exponential, it’s not infinite. What man can do is create a construction. You see a tree, a plant- that is magical. That creation is difficult to match. Creation happens when you are completely involved in it.”

‘Shekhar Home’ is a detective drama set in the early 1990s in the fictional West Bengal town of Lonpur.

The series follows the unconventional partnership of the brilliant but eccentric Shekhar Home, played by Kay Kay, and his unlikely accomplice, Jayvrat Sahni, played by Ranvir Shorey.

Together, they navigate a world of perplexing mysteries ranging from murder and extortion to the inexplicable. It also stars Rasika Dugal, and Kirti Kulhari.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee, ‘Shekhar Home’ is streaming on JioCinema Premium. (IANS)