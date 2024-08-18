Sunday, August 18, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Two hospitals in Jaipur receive bomb threats

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jaipur, Aug 18 :Two hospitals in Jaipur namely Monilek Hospital and CK Birla Hospital received bomb threats on Sunday, said officials here.

The anonymous sender sent emails which read, “There is bomb in the building. It is under the hospital bed and inside the bathroom. All people present in the hospital will be killed. There will be blood spilled everywhere.”

Police teams rushed to the spot and an investigation started into the matter.

Additional Police Commissioner Law and Order Kunwar Rashtradeep said, “ATS and bomb squad have been sent to the hospitals after bomb threat Information was received from two hospitals. Search is going on in both hospitals. No suspicious object of any kind has been found so far.”

The officer said that the IP address of the mail sender was being searched.

A team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) reached Monilek Hospital, which was searching the hospital premises. Dog squads were also pressed into service to check on the bombs, said the officials.

Due to the disturbance, the CK Birla Hospital has closed its outdoor department for patients. The search was on in this hospital while filing this report.

The IP addresses are the same in both cases, said sources.

On May 13, several schools in the state capital received bomb threats, which were later found to be hoaxes.

In June the Jaipur airport also received a bomb threat via email. Security agencies conducted a thorough investigation at the airport and nothing was detected.

Threats have proved to be fake fo. The intelligence agencies are probing the organisations behind emails.

Meanwhile, reports are coming in that over 100 hospitals in Rajasthan have received similar bomb threat emails.

Further investigations were in progress till the time of filing of this report.

More details were awaited.

–IANS

Previous article
Kolkata Police summons BJP leader, two doctors for questioning over social media posts
Next article
Number of cities with Metro rail up from 5 to 21 in last 10 years: Manohar Lal
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

After sharp Friday rally, expect markets to ponder on trend going forward

Shillong, August 18: The week gone by had a mere four trading sessions but had plenty of action....
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Got a problem?’ Big B opens up on working at 81

Shillong, August 18: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898...
Politics

Rahul takes ‘privatisation’ dig at Modi govt’s lateral entry drive in bureaucracy

Shillong, August 18: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took strong objection to the Modi government’s proposal to...
Health

Study decodes connection between metabolism and immunity in genetic diseases

Shillong, August 18: Researchers have decoded the connection between metabolism and immunity in inherited diseases.   Researchers from the Vanderbilt...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

After sharp Friday rally, expect markets to ponder on trend going forward

Business 0
Shillong, August 18: The week gone by had a...

‘Got a problem?’ Big B opens up on working at 81

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 18: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who was...

Rahul takes ‘privatisation’ dig at Modi govt’s lateral entry drive in bureaucracy

Politics 0
Shillong, August 18: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday...
Load more

Popular news

After sharp Friday rally, expect markets to ponder on trend going forward

Business 0
Shillong, August 18: The week gone by had a...

‘Got a problem?’ Big B opens up on working at 81

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 18: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who was...

Rahul takes ‘privatisation’ dig at Modi govt’s lateral entry drive in bureaucracy

Politics 0
Shillong, August 18: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img