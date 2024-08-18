Two hospitals in Jaipur receive bomb threats

Jaipur, Aug 18 :Two hospitals in Jaipur namely Monilek Hospital and CK Birla Hospital received bomb threats on Sunday, said officials here.

The anonymous sender sent emails which read, “There is bomb in the building. It is under the hospital bed and inside the bathroom. All people present in the hospital will be killed. There will be blood spilled everywhere.”

Police teams rushed to the spot and an investigation started into the matter.

Additional Police Commissioner Law and Order Kunwar Rashtradeep said, “ATS and bomb squad have been sent to the hospitals after bomb threat Information was received from two hospitals. Search is going on in both hospitals. No suspicious object of any kind has been found so far.”

The officer said that the IP address of the mail sender was being searched.

A team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) reached Monilek Hospital, which was searching the hospital premises. Dog squads were also pressed into service to check on the bombs, said the officials.

Due to the disturbance, the CK Birla Hospital has closed its outdoor department for patients. The search was on in this hospital while filing this report.

The IP addresses are the same in both cases, said sources.

On May 13, several schools in the state capital received bomb threats, which were later found to be hoaxes.

In June the Jaipur airport also received a bomb threat via email. Security agencies conducted a thorough investigation at the airport and nothing was detected.

Threats have proved to be fake fo. The intelligence agencies are probing the organisations behind emails.

Meanwhile, reports are coming in that over 100 hospitals in Rajasthan have received similar bomb threat emails.

Further investigations were in progress till the time of filing of this report.

More details were awaited.

