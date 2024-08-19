Monday, August 19, 2024
After 52 days & over five lakh pilgrims, Amarnath Yatra concludes today

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 19:  After it continued smoothly and peacefully during the last 52 days with nearly five lakh Yatris having ‘darshan’ inside the cave shrine, the annual Amarnath Yatra will conclude on Monday.

 

‘Chhari Mubarak’ (Silver robbed Lord Shiva’s Mace), carried by Mahant Swami Deependra Giri started the last leg of its journey from Panchtarni to the holy cave this morning.

 

The Yatra started this year on June 29 and will end Monday after 52 days amid high-security arrangements.

 

The ubiquitous presence of police and the CAPFs all along the Yatra route from Jammu to the two base camps of Baltal and Nun (Pahalgam), highly professionally and technologically equipped security at the transit camps and above all, the total cooperation of the local people made the incident-free conduct of the Yatra possible this year.

 

Accompanied by Sadhus and devotees chanting ‘Bum Bum Bhole’ and Vedic hymns in praise of Lord Shiva, the final journey of Chhari Mubarak started from Panchtarni, the last halting camp, towards the cave shrine situated 3888 metres above the sea-level in Kashmir Himalayas.

 

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe the stalagmite structure represents the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

 

Yatra will conclude on the occasion of ‘Shravan Purnima’ coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

 

Amid traditional ‘puja’ and rituals, daylong prayers will be offered for world peace and prosperity of mankind after which the Chhari Mubarak will return to Panchtarni on the way to Pahalgam.

 

Chhari Mubarak left its seat at Dashnami Akhara temple in Srinagar on August 14. After paying obeisance at various temples en route, it stayed at Pahalgam for two nights before starting its onward journey to the cave shrine on August 16.

 

Swami Deependra Giri, the custodial of Chhari Mubarak, expressed satisfaction over the improved arrangements made by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the union territory administration for the pilgrims.

 

Swami Giri said with the increased facilities, including the widening of the track to the cave shrine the influx of pilgrims has increased.

 

He said the Chhari Mubarak would make special prayers for the peace and prosperity of the mankind at cave shrine. Prayers will also be specially offered for peace and prosperity of the country, including J&amp;K, considered to be the abode of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. (IANS)

