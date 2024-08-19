Monday, August 19, 2024
BSF ADG reviews security along Bangladesh border

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, August 19 /–/ Additional director general (ADG), BSF Eastern Command, Ravi Gandhi conducted a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness along the India-Bangladesh international border during a four-day visit to the BSF Guwahati Frontier.

The ADG was briefed at the Frontier headquarters by Makrand Deouskar, Inspector General, BSF Guwahati Frontier, and other staff officers on the current security scenario, the challenges faced along the border and the measures implemented to combat trans-border crimes, an official statement issued here on Monday said.

Earlier, the ADG visited the India-Bangladesh border in the Dhubri sector and riverine border outposts located on char lands along the Brahmaputra.

He evaluated the functionality of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), which has been installed to provide round-the-clock surveillance aimed at controlling various border crimes.

He also discussed operational matters with field commanders, assessed the security situation, and reviewed border domination strategies to ensure the Indo-Bangladesh border remains crime-free.

Later, during a visit to Guwahati, the ADG called on Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh and former DG, BDF, S.L Thaosen and discussed various aspects of border management and coordination between BSF and Assam Police along the India-Bangladesh border international border in Assam.

