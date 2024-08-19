Russia warns of consequences if Poland attempts to intercept missiles over Ukraine

Shillong, August 19: Russia will respond decisively if Poland attempts to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine, a high-level Russian diplomat said on Monday.

Any efforts by Poland to intercept Russia’s long-range weapons over Ukraine would be met with a “concrete and adequate” response, said Oleg Tyapkin, Director of the Third European Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an interview with Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.

Tyapkin highlighted the risks associated with direct involvement by Western countries in the conflict on the side of Ukraine, a stance that Russian diplomacy has repeatedly underscored, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tyapkin also clarified that no negotiations on this matter are being held with any parties, adding that Russia’s position is known to both Warsaw and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said earlier that Warsaw was considering the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine. (IANS)