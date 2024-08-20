Cong MLAs’ entry worries NPP faction

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 19: The National People’s Party (NPP) is jubilant with the entry of three Congress MLAs into its fold but the development has also left a faction in the ruling party worried about their political aspirations.

NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wasted no time in consoling the faction. He admitted that some people have doubts following this political development.

“I know that some people had doubts. Well, you know, leaders are coming in. What will happen to us? No, this is a family. We will take everybody along and work together,” Sangma told a gathering after the three Congress MLAs had come aboard.

“We need to see the larger good in what we are doing. Small things do bother us and do matter but when you are in politics and public service, sometimes, you need to look beyond what is right there in front of you and see the larger good, the larger vision for the state,” he further stated.

Earlier, he had stated that the political dynamics has changed in the state and the country. He added that the NPP now has a galaxy of leaders with quality and capability.

Recalling his informal discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar and expressing his desire to have leaders like Celestine Lyngdoh, Charles Marngar, and Gabriel Wahlang in the team, Sangma assured the three legislators that their commitments to their constituencies will be taken forward by the government.

The Mawhati constituency is huge and sometimes, it takes people three to four hours to access the closest administrative unit of the government, Sangma said and vowed to change the situation by allotting a C&RD Block to the constituency.

He said the process for the construction of roads in the Nongstoin constituency is already on. He added that the Umsning constituency will have a direct access to Assam.

He assured Celestine Lyngdoh that the development plans mentioned by the legislator will be worked upon by the government.

Later, Sangma dismissed the allegations that the MLAs joined the NPP with any conditions and that, they were bought with illegal money.

He said the trio and the NPP came together purely based on the aspect of development in their respective constituencies. He said the three MLAs made it clear from the beginning of the discussions that they will not talk about any personal gains or positions.

Sangma, however, said the NPP will see how it can utilise their expertise and knowledge for the benefit of the state.