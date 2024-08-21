Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Nominations for Haryana polls can be filed till Sep 12: CEO

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 21: With 2.03 crore voters, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal has said as per the schedule for the Haryana legislative Assembly polls the nomination papers can be filed until September 12 with their scrutiny next day.

 

The candidates can withdraw their nominations until September 16 with voting on October 1. The vote count will be on October 4.

 

Agarwal said that the final voter list will be published on August 27. If the names of young individuals who turned 18 by July 1 are not on the voter list, they should contact their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) and complete the form to get their vote registered.

 

He said 2,03,27,631 voters will be able to exercise their right to vote. Out of these, 1,08,19,021 are men, 95,08,155 are women, and 455 are third-gender voters. There are 482,896 young voters in the 18 to 19 age group. Similarly, there are 149,387 voters with disabilities and 242,818 voters who are over 85 years old.

 

Also, there are 9,554 voters who are over 100 years old. The 20 to 29 age group includes 41,52,806 voters.

 

Agarwal said there will be 20,629 polling booths in the state, of which 7,132 will be in urban areas and 13,497 in rural areas. These polling booths have been set up at 10,495 locations across the state.

 

He said that Haryana has 90 Assembly constituencies, out of which 17 are reserved constituencies. Furthermore, candidates can spend up to Rs 40 lakh on their election campaign. They must provide details of a separate bank account to the District Election Officer for this purpose.

 

He said the candidates can use the Suvidha App to get approvals for election rallies, roadshows, helipads, etc. The voters can use the KYC App to get information about the background of the candidates and a special app Saksham has been developed to assist voters with disabilities. (IANS)

