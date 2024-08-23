After ‘flood jihad’, Himanta fires fresh salvo at USTM

Graduates from varsity have to appear exam to be considered for jobs in Assam

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has escalated his tirade against the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), a private university located in Ri-Bhoi district, saying that he has directed the legal department to look into provisions for USTM graduates to appear for another exam to be considered for jobs in Assam.

Speaking to media persons, Sarma said that USTM pass-outs seeking jobs in Assam, or for that matter, graduates from private universities of any other state, would have “to appear in another exam to be considered for jobs in the state.”

“We are in the midst of discussions to decide whether students passing from a private university like USTM, who get certificates from a different state, cannot take part in posts advertised in Assam. I have directed the legal department to look into provisions for USTM graduates to appear for another exam to be considered for jobs in Assam,” the chief minister said.

When contacted on Thursday, authorities in USTM however did not comment on Sarma’s statement that was given to the media on Wednesday.

The fresh salvo from Sarma comes days after he accused the university of waging what he termed as “flood jihad”, a reaction apparently triggered by the artificial floods that inundated various locations of Guwahati on August 5.

The chief minister had blamed the “hill cutting by USTM” for escalating the problem of flash floods in Guwahati.

The chief minister had even warned of moving the National Green Tribunal against USTM for alleged rampant hill cutting by the institute.Sarma’s latest barb against USTM however drew flak from the influential All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). AASU general secretary, Shankarjyoti Baruah criticised the chief minister’s statement, while expressing concern about the fate of thousands of students from Assam who are currently studying in USTM.

“Why do you want to play with the careers of the students of Assam studying in USTM for whatever personal enmity and opposition you have with USTM? What have the students done? If USTM does not comply with the UGC rules and guidelines, take necessary action,” Baruah reacted.

In regard to diversion of water runoff from Meghalaya to Silsako and Deepor Beel, the Assam chief minister said that an expert committee from the Netherlands has been given the task along with IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Guwahati.

“An alternative plan will be made in three years. Besides, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has proposed to set up a joint committee, comprising representatives of the two states, to mull ways to tackle the issue of rainwater run-off from the Jorabat area in Meghalaya to Assam,” he said.

“We have agreed to the proposal to find out ways jointly, even at the political level, to prevent water coming down to the state from Jorabat,” Sarma said.

Sarma also said that a new law was on the anvil to check the background of every group which wanted to establish universities in Assam. “Security clearance from the Special Branch would be needed for universities from other states who want to set up institutions in Assam. Till date, there was no such law. But we plan to bring a new law in about three months’ time,” he said.