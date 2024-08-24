Saturday, August 24, 2024
RG Kar tragedy: Process for polygraph tests of six people starts

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Aug 24 :The process for conducting polygraph tests on six people in relation with the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, started on Saturday afternoon in Kolkata, confirmed sources aware of the development.

The six people who are slated to undergo the polygraph tests by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) include the former and controversial principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh.

Tests will also be conducted on four postgraduate medical students of RG Kar hospital who were present in the same building within the hospital premises on the night the rape and murder took place.

The sixth person on whom the test will be conducted is a civic volunteer, who happens to be a close associate of the sole arrested accused in the case till now Sanjay Roy, who is also a civic volunteer.

A special team of the CBI has arrived from New Delhi to conduct the test. Sources said that the polygraph test of accused Sanjay Roy, who is currently in judicial custody at Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata, might be conducted later in the day.

On Friday, Roy was remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM).

Sources said that the completion of the entire process will be time-consuming since the polygraph tests of all concerned will not be conducted at the same time.

The CBI, as per protocol, made an appeal to the court of the ACJM at Sealdah in central Kolkata earlier this week.

The second stage of protocol in such cases is getting the consent of the persons on whom the tests will be conducted. After getting the consent of the six people, finally the ACJM gave the go-ahead to the CBI to conduct the test.

The findings of the polygraph tests cannot be used as evidence against anyone in the court and it is just a medium for the investigation agencies to get to the truth.

IANS

Bengal Police SIT submits papers on financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital to CBI
RG Kar fallout: Now all-women Durga Puja committee rejects Trinamool’s Rs 85K dole
