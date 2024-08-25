Sunday, August 25, 2024
REGIONAL

B’deshi Hindus staying, fighting back: Himanta

By: Agencies

Silchar (Assam), Aug 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed Hindus have not tried to enter India from Bangladesh since the neighbouring country plunged into instability. “Hindus are staying and fighting in Bangladesh. In the last one month, not a single Hindu person has been detected trying to enter India,” he said at a press conference here.
He also asserted that Muslims from the neighbouring country were attempting to crossover to seek employment in India’s textile sector. “35 Muslim infiltrators have been arrested in the past one month… they are trying to enter, but those coming are not for Assam, but to go to Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore to work in the textile industry,” the CM claimed. (PTI)

