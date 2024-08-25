Sunday, August 25, 2024
Tiger Shroff celebrates eight years of ‘A Flying Jatt’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 25: Action star Tiger Shroff on Sunday celebrated eight years of his film “A Flying Jatt” and said that his character is “not your usual superhero”.

Tiger on Sunday, took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a sketch of his character, which had “8 years of A Flying Jatt” written on it.

 

He then shared a scene from the superhero comedy film, which was released in 2016 and directed by Remo D’Souza. He captioned it: “Not your usual superhero”.

 

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nathan Jones in the lead roles. It narrates the story of Aman Dhillon, a martial arts instructor who gains superpowers from a divine tree.

 

It was in 2012, when Tiger, son of Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, made his debut in the action romantic comedy film “Heropanti”. He was then seen in “Baaghi” in 2016, which was set against the backdrop of a martial arts school while also featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu. In 2017, he teamed with Sabbir again in the dance film “Munna Michael”.

 

The actor was seen in Ahmed Khan’s “Baaghi 2”a spiritual sequel to “Baaghi”, in 2018 opposite Disha Patani. Tiger was also seen in the second installement of the “Student Of The Year” franchise, where he played a college student who competes in an annual school championship in 2019.

 

The same year, he was seen in the blockbuster action thriller film “War” alongside Hrithik Roshan and directed by Siddharth Anand. In 2020, he was seen in the third installment of “Baaghi” with Shraddha Kapoor.

 

Talking about his upcoming work, Tiger, who was last seen on screen in the dud “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, will next be seen in “Eagle” and “Singham Again”. (IANS)

Rakul Preet Singh gives a sneak peek into her ‘lunch on the go’ menu
