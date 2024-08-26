Monday, August 26, 2024
spot_img
Health

11 Mpox cases reported in 2024 from S.Korea, no new virus strain

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 26:  Eleven mpox cases have been reported so far this year in South Korea, but all detected cases were the less deadly Clade II variant, health authorities said on Monday.

 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the latest case was reported last month, adding that health authorities have bolstered screening at borders to cope with the deadly new variant, Yonhap news agency reported.

 

South Korea reported 151 Mpox cases last year.

 

The majority of patients were males aged 20 to 40 in the greater Seoul area, with close skin contact being the primary route of infection.

 

The agency noted that, unlike respiratory illnesses, Mpox is unlikely to be transmitted through everyday activities and asked the public to maintain basic sanitary measures.

 

“As Mpox is a disease that can be prevented and treated, we believe that the outbreak can be managed stably under the current system,” the KDCA said.

 

The agency added that the government will continue to monitor for the possible influx of variants from overseas.

 

Earlier this month, the KDCA decided to redesignate Mpox as an infectious disease subject to border screening.

 

Arrivals who have visited eight African nations — Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic, Kenya, Congo, and the Republic of the Congo — are required to report to officials if they exhibit symptoms related to Mpox, such as fever, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes.

 

This comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared Mpox a global health emergency, with 14 countries in Africa seeing an outbreak.

 

The outbreak in Africa is majorly driven by Clade 1b, which is more virulent and deadly. It is also causing more infections among children.

 

So far, outside of Africa, Clade 1b has spread only to Sweden in Europe and Thailand in Asia. (IANS)

Previous article
Study finds Covid virus mutation that causes infection in central nervous system
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Ukraine alleges massive Russian missile and drone strike, Poland issues air alert

Kyiv, Aug 28: Ukrainian agencies and media on Monday alleged that the Russian forces have launched a major...
NATIONAL

PM Modi, HM Shah again assure CM of all help to flood-ravaged Tripura

Agartala, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday once again assured Tripura...
INTERNATIONAL

Japan on high alert as Typhoon Shanshan nears

Tokyo, Aug 26:  Typhoon Shanshan could make landfall in Japan most likely on Wednesday, Japan's weather agency warned...
NATIONAL

J&K polls: BJP trims list, retains 15 candidates for first phase

Srinagar, Aug 26: Hours after issuing a list of 44 candidates for the J&K Assembly polls, the Bharatiya...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ukraine alleges massive Russian missile and drone strike, Poland issues air alert

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, Aug 28: Ukrainian agencies and media on Monday...

PM Modi, HM Shah again assure CM of all help to flood-ravaged Tripura

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home...

Japan on high alert as Typhoon Shanshan nears

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Aug 26:  Typhoon Shanshan could make landfall in...
Load more

Popular news

Ukraine alleges massive Russian missile and drone strike, Poland issues air alert

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, Aug 28: Ukrainian agencies and media on Monday...

PM Modi, HM Shah again assure CM of all help to flood-ravaged Tripura

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home...

Japan on high alert as Typhoon Shanshan nears

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Aug 26:  Typhoon Shanshan could make landfall in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img