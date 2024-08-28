Wednesday, August 28, 2024
AIIMS, Osaka University to set up medical device development centre in Haryana

By: The Shillong Times

Share post:

Shillong, August 28: The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has collaborated with Osaka University in Japan to set up a medical device development centre in Haryana’s Jhajjar.

 

The new National Centre for Medical Device Development, Validation, and Skill Training, in line with the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ initiative will enable surgeons, physicians, and biomedical engineers in the country to conceptualise, design, develop, and test medical device prototypes.

 

The initiative between the countries is part of a decade-long partnership signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the late Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. AIIMS and Osaka University signed a Memorandum of Understanding in October 2014, to develop novel and affordable surgical instruments.

 

As part of it, a delegation from Osaka University, accompanied by officials from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visited AIIMS and the proposed site for the centre in Jhajjar on Monday.

 

The latest project aims to reduce India’s reliance on imported medical devices, which currently stands at over 70 per cent. It will also provide doctors a platform to boost the preparation of designs and technologies and perform tests on animals and human cadavers.

 

The centre aims to develop high-quality, affordable medical devices accessible to the Indian population. It will encourage the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises in the sector.

 

AIIMS and Osaka University have been working on the project for two years. Previously a delegation from AIIMS had visited Japan to gain insights into technological research and hands-on experience in prototype conceptualisation, computer-assisted designing, and 3D printing.

 

As the land has been finalised, AIIMS has reportedly sought a budget of Rs 300 crore from the Union Health Ministry to set up the centre. (IANS)

