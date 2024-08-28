Wednesday, August 28, 2024
When Yash Chopra scolded Shah Rukh Khan

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 28:  Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was once scolded by the late filmmaker Yash Chopra.

An old video of the two gentlemen having a chat has now resurfaced on the internet.

In the video, the filmmaker can be seen telling SRK, “You are one actor whom I have met in 20 years, who has never asked me about the story of any of my films. You have always said, ‘Adi has written, you are directing? I’ll do.’ You never asked me about how much money am I going to give you for the film.”

 

He further mentioned, “You have never taken a penny from me during the production of any of my films. Whatever I gave you in the last week before the film’s release, you would call me and say, ‘I think you have given a little bit more to me.’ I remember we were making a film, and I called you angrily and told you that, ‘I’m about to start the film, why are you missing in action? I understand you must be busy but we should meet once before the film goes on floor.'”

 

The filmmaker then told the media present at the venue, “SRK then said, ‘Let’s settle this once and for all. Why shall I meet you? I won’t listen to the story from you, whatever money you would give to me, I’ll accept. Both of us have an understanding, and once I start working on your film, I won’t work on any other film until your film is completed.'”

 

Yash Chopra and SRK shared a long history since ‘Darr’.

 

It was on the sets of ‘Darr’ that SRK and Aditya Chopra became good friends.

 

Yash Chopra and SRK have worked together on films like ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Veer-Zaara’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. (IANS)

Femina Miss India 2024: Angelina Marwein to represent Meghalaya
