Joint technical panel to probe collapse of Shivaji statue: CM Shinde

Shillong, August 29: Amid protests over the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district, the Maharashtra government has announced the establishment of a joint technical committee comprising civil engineers, experts, representatives of IITs and Navy officers to investigate its reasons.

The decision was taken at a marathon meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with Ministers, senior bureaucrats and the Navy officers late Wednesday night. The Indian Navy had earlier constituted its own committee to conduct a probe.

The state government’s committee will fix the responsibility for the collapse of the statue inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2023. The Chief Minister directed the Public Works Department to appoint a committee of the country’s best sculptors, civil engineers, experts and Naval officers to erect a grand and imposing statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj befitting his achievements.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, CM Shinde has also directed the appointment of a committee of representatives of JJ School of Arts and IIT, Civil Engineers, renowned sculptors from Maharashtra and technical officers of the Navy to suggest a design for the statue in a new grand format.

“The incident is unfortunate and the feelings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj devotees are quite intense. The Navy had erected the statue at the Rajkot Fort on the occasion of Navy Day celebrations in good spirit,” said CM Shinde.

He cautioned, “We should be very careful so that such an accident never happens again in the future.’’

The CM reiterated that a new statue should be erected which suits Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s stature and image. He clarified that funds won’t be an issue.

CM Shinde’s directives came hours after a ruckus by the supporters of Maha Vikas Aghadi and MahaYuti in Malvan (Sindhudurg district). The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders have accused the MahaYuti government of corruption and the haste that led to the collapse of the statue. On its part, MahaYuti leaders have denied these charges saying that the fall was due to the heavy winds flowing at 45 kmph.

The Chief Minister and other MahaYuti leaders have clarified that the statue was constructed by the Indian Navy and not by the state agency. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to the opposition not to politicise the issue but the Maha Vikas Aghadi has announced a protest at Hutatma Chowk on Sunday. (IANS)