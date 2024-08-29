Thursday, August 29, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kartik Aryan leases out Rs 17.5 crore Juhu property for a whopping rent!

By: Agencies

Date:

Mumbai, Aug 29: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has recently leased his upscale Juhu property for a whopping Rs 4.5 lakh per month, underscoring the robust real estate activity in the area.

According to a real-estate website, the property was registered with a stamp duty of Rs 42,500. The apartment located in the Siddhi Vinayak Presidency Co-operative Housing Society spans 1,912 sq ft.

Aaryan purchased the property jointly with his mother, Mala Tiwari, on June 30, 2024, for Rs 17.5 crore. The purchase incurred Rs 1.05 crore in stamp duty and a Rs 30,000 registration fee, with two parking spaces included. Based on data from the real-estate website, the rental yield for the apartment is 3.1 per cent.

Incidentally, this is just one of Aaryan’s real estate investments; in July 2023, his parents bought a Rs 16.5 crore apartment on the 8th floor of the same building. The Juhu area, known for its scenic beachfront and luxurious residences, remains a top choice for celebrities and business elites.

Its allure is further enhanced by its proximity to high-end amenities. Earlier this year, renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar also purchased a home in the neighbourhood, emphasising Juhu’s continued popularity.

Aaryan, known for hit films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, has become one of Bollywood’s most sought-after young actors. With his endearing on-screen performances, he has garnered a substantial fan base and established himself as a key player in the next generation of Bollywood actors.

His recent role in the biopic ‘Chandu Champion’ has received positive feedback, while his upcoming movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is set for release this Diwali.

IANS

