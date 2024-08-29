Thursday, August 29, 2024
spot_img
Business

Rs 11,000 cr worth shares offloaded in Indigo block deal, Rakesh Gangwal likely seller

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 29:  Shares of budget carrier Indigo marginally fell in the morning trade on Thursday after a block deal where at least 2.3 crore shares of the aviation major exchanged hands in a deal worth Rs 11,000 crore at a floor price of Rs 4,760 apiece.

 

Nearly 6 per cent stake in InterGlobe Aviation, parent company of IndiGo, were sold in a block deal.

 

According to multiple reports, promoter and co-founder Rakesh Gangwal is the likely seller in the block deal.

 

At 9.15 am, a block of 22,652,485 shares changed hands on the BSE at a price of Rs 4,762.55 per share. Further, 23.23 million shares had changed hands on the BSE.

 

According to reports, Gangwal was expected to offload nearly 5.8 per cent of his stake in InterGlobe Aviation. At the end of the June quarter, Gangwal held 5.89 per cent stake in IndiGo.

 

Earlier reports suggested that Gangwal was aiming to sell stake valued at Rs 6,750 crore. However, this amount was increased to Rs 11,000 crore.

 

The latest block deal follows previous deals which has seen Gangwal paring his stake in a bid to exit IndiGo airline.

 

Meanwhile, the domestic air passenger traffic in the country grew 4.7 per cent (year-on-year) to over 9.23 crore in the January-July period, from more than 8.81 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, according to latest data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

 

During the seven-month reporting period, budget carrier IndiGo carried more than 5.61 crore passengers, clocking a massive market share of 60.8 per cent, followed by Tata Group-run Air India flying over 1.25 crore passengers with 13.6 per cent share and Vistara registering a market share of 9.6 per cent with 89 lakh air passengers at the third position.

 

Indigo last month reported net profit at Rs 2,728 crore for the April-June quarter — a drop of 11.7 per cent from Rs 3,090.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

 

The operational revenue of the airline went up 17.3 per cent to Rs 19,570.7 crore in Q1 FY25, as compared to Rs 16,683.1 crore in the same quarter the previous year. (IANS)

Previous article
Sensex trades flat amid negative global cues
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘I was 16 when PM Modi told me I would be successful’, recalls Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker

New Delhi, Aug 29: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Indian Olympic medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker...
INTERNATIONAL

Humanitarians in UN armoured vehicle escape Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Shillong, August 29: Two humanitarian workers in a UN-marked armoured vehicle escaped physically unharmed a salvo of Israeli...
News Alert

Joint technical panel to probe collapse of Shivaji statue: CM Shinde

Shillong, August 29:  Amid protests over the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the Rajkot Fort...
Health

Why prostate cancer raises risk of Alzheimer’s

Shillong, August 29: Standard hormone therapy treatment used for prostate cancer may be adversely raising the risk of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘I was 16 when PM Modi told me I would be successful’, recalls Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 29: On the occasion of National...

Humanitarians in UN armoured vehicle escape Israeli gunfire in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 29: Two humanitarian workers in a UN-marked...

Joint technical panel to probe collapse of Shivaji statue: CM Shinde

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 29:  Amid protests over the collapse of...
Load more

Popular news

‘I was 16 when PM Modi told me I would be successful’, recalls Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 29: On the occasion of National...

Humanitarians in UN armoured vehicle escape Israeli gunfire in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 29: Two humanitarian workers in a UN-marked...

Joint technical panel to probe collapse of Shivaji statue: CM Shinde

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 29:  Amid protests over the collapse of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img