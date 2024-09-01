Sunday, September 1, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Mira Rajput’s Sunday indulgence is all about delicious ‘Parsi Bhonu’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 1: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput on Sunday gave a glimpse of her lunch session with her friends and it is a special ‘Parsi Bhonu’.

 

 

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira, who has 4.8 million followers shared a snap of a delicious meal.

 

The photo shows a plate of Biryani, non-veg pickle, Patra ni Machhi, and lentils.

 

The post is captioned as: “Parsi Bhonu with the Coopers…And yes there was an entire veg spread!”

 

She tagged her friends– Farshid Cooper and Aarti Sheth Cooper in her post.

 

On the personal side, Mira and Shahid had tied the knot in July 2015. The couple have two kids– daughter Misha, and son Zain. Actor Ishaan Khatter is Mira’s brother-in-law.

 

On the work front, Shahid made his debut with 2003 romantic comedy film ‘Ishq Vishk’, directed by Ken Ghosh. The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

 

He then went on to star in movies like ‘Fida’, ‘Dil Maange More’, ’36 China Town’, ‘Vivah’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Kismat Konnection’, ‘Kaminey’, ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’, ‘Haider’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Jersey’, among others.

 

The handsome hunk was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, ‘Deva’. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

 

‘Deva’ is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It is set to release on February 14, 2025. (IANS)

Previous article
Jasmine Bhasin feasts on hearty Punjabi spread in Canada
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

USTM Commemorates PA Sangma on his 77th Birth Anniversary

  Guwahati, Sept 1: The University of Science and Technology-Meghalaya (USTM) paid heartfelt tribute to Late PA Sangma, former...
INTERNATIONAL

Evidence shows Brazil’s ‘fake judge’ deliberately interfered in election: Musk

Shillong, September 1: Calling Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes “a fake judge”, tech billionaire Elon Musk...
News Alert

PM Modi speaks to medallists of Paralympic Games, lauds their performance

Shillong, September 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the medal winners in the Paralympic Games on Sunday...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jasmine Bhasin feasts on hearty Punjabi spread in Canada

Shillong, September 1: Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is currently in Canada for the promotion of her upcoming Punjabi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

USTM Commemorates PA Sangma on his 77th Birth Anniversary

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Sept 1: The University of Science and Technology-Meghalaya...

Evidence shows Brazil’s ‘fake judge’ deliberately interfered in election: Musk

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, September 1: Calling Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre...

PM Modi speaks to medallists of Paralympic Games, lauds their performance

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to...
Load more

Popular news

USTM Commemorates PA Sangma on his 77th Birth Anniversary

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Sept 1: The University of Science and Technology-Meghalaya...

Evidence shows Brazil’s ‘fake judge’ deliberately interfered in election: Musk

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, September 1: Calling Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre...

PM Modi speaks to medallists of Paralympic Games, lauds their performance

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img