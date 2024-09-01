Mira Rajput’s Sunday indulgence is all about delicious ‘Parsi Bhonu’

Shillong, September 1: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput on Sunday gave a glimpse of her lunch session with her friends and it is a special ‘Parsi Bhonu’.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira, who has 4.8 million followers shared a snap of a delicious meal.

The photo shows a plate of Biryani, non-veg pickle, Patra ni Machhi, and lentils.

The post is captioned as: “Parsi Bhonu with the Coopers…And yes there was an entire veg spread!”

She tagged her friends– Farshid Cooper and Aarti Sheth Cooper in her post.

On the personal side, Mira and Shahid had tied the knot in July 2015. The couple have two kids– daughter Misha, and son Zain. Actor Ishaan Khatter is Mira’s brother-in-law.

On the work front, Shahid made his debut with 2003 romantic comedy film ‘Ishq Vishk’, directed by Ken Ghosh. The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

He then went on to star in movies like ‘Fida’, ‘Dil Maange More’, ’36 China Town’, ‘Vivah’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Kismat Konnection’, ‘Kaminey’, ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’, ‘Haider’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Jersey’, among others.

The handsome hunk was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, ‘Deva’. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

‘Deva’ is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It is set to release on February 14, 2025. (IANS)