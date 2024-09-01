Sunday, September 1, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

New SHe-Box portal to create workplace safer, more inclusive for women

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 1 : Amid rising violence against females in India, the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) has launched a new Sexual Harassment electronic Box (SHe-Box) portal that will help create a safer and more inclusive workplace for women.

The SHe-Box portal is a centralised platform providing access to all women to register and monitor their sexual harassment complaints.

It “serves as a centralised repository of information related to Internal Committees (ICs) and Local Committees (LCs) formed across the country, encompassing both the government and private sectors,” the WCD ministry said.

All women facing sexual harassment in the workplace, irrespective of being in organised or unorganised, private or public sector, can register a complaint and track it using the portal. Once registered, the complaint will be directly sent to the concerned authority.

The portal also provides “assured redressal of complaints and streamlined process” and via a designated nodal officer it will also enable real-time monitoring of complaints.

WCD Minister Annapurna Devi called the initiative “a critical step forward in providing a more efficient and secure platform for addressing workplace-related sexual harassment complaints”.

The new SHe-Box portal is based on the 2013 Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, which serves to protect women from sexual harassment in the workplace and address their grievances.

Importantly, with the portal complaints can be safely registered without personal information being publicly accessible, Devi said.

The new portal comes as the government, in the run-up towards “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, places significant emphasis on women-led development.

It has recognised the pivotal role of women’s leadership in driving inclusive economic growth.

The portal “furthers the government’s commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive working environment for women” across the nation, Devi said.

–IANS

Previous article
Hospital laboratory staff molests minor patient in Bengal’s Howrah, arrested
Next article
Rahul Gandhi to campaign for NC-Congress candidates in J&K on September 4
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Key witness in RG Kar financial irregularities case hospitalised, critical

Kolkata, Sep 1 : Debasish Som, a demonstrator in the Forensic Medicine Department of the state-run R.G Kar...
NATIONAL

Shankar IAS Academy fined Rs 5 lakh over misleading UPSC result ad: CCPA

New Delhi, Sep 1 : The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Sunday said it has imposed a...
NATIONAL

Delhi BJP vows to provide power bill refunds if elected, amid protest against AAP

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva, along with MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and several...
NATIONAL

PM Modi, Amit Shah & senior ministers to campaign for BJP in J&K

Jammu, Sep 1:rime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior ministers will campaign for the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Key witness in RG Kar financial irregularities case hospitalised, critical

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 1 : Debasish Som, a demonstrator in...

Shankar IAS Academy fined Rs 5 lakh over misleading UPSC result ad: CCPA

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 1 : The Central Consumer Protection...

Delhi BJP vows to provide power bill refunds if elected, amid protest against AAP

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) BJP Delhi President Virendra...
Load more

Popular news

Key witness in RG Kar financial irregularities case hospitalised, critical

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 1 : Debasish Som, a demonstrator in...

Shankar IAS Academy fined Rs 5 lakh over misleading UPSC result ad: CCPA

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 1 : The Central Consumer Protection...

Delhi BJP vows to provide power bill refunds if elected, amid protest against AAP

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) BJP Delhi President Virendra...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img