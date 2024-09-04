Wednesday, September 4, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNATIONALNews Alert

Manushi Chhillar reveals what happens in her vanity van

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Sep 4: Actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar is “upto no good” in her vanity van while getting her make-up done. Manushi took to her Instagram, where she shared a video while getting her hair and make-up done.

She is then asking her make-up artiste Kinchangthui Bariamtak the meaning of a ghazal she reads. Manushi asks the celebrity make-up artist if he or her hairstylist can decipher the meaning of the ghazal.

She then explains: “She is talking about something that is giving him pain from the past but she is not able to move on from… Aesai lag raha hai na.” “Love…. Kin got it?” She captioned it: “We’re upto no good in the vanity.” Last month, Manushi got a book christened “Secret Seven” written by Enid Blyton, which she tagged as a “meaningful gift”.

Manushi took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture of herself holding the book, which tells the story of a fictional group of child detectives and has Peter as the society’s head, Peter’s sister Janet, Pam, Barbara, Jack, Colin and George.

“Some memories are worth reliving, Enid Blyton was such a big part of my childhood. Hands down the most meaningful gift I’ve received lately,” she wrote as the caption. Manushi made her debut in 2022 when she made her debut in Hindi cinema in the historical drama “Samrat Prithviraj”, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

The film, which also stars Akshay Kumar, traces the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty. She was then seen in Vicky Kaushal-starrer “The Great Indian Family”, which was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. After two years, she starred in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual action drama movie “Operation Valentine”, opposite Varun Tej.

The actress was recently seen in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s science fiction action film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha. She will next be seen in the action thriller “Tehran” starring John Abraham and directed by Arun Gopalan.

IANS

Previous article
Kiren Rijiju slams Sunita Kejriwal for ‘feeling relieved’ post on Bibhav Kumar
Next article
INST study shows new heat-based cancer treatment can reduce chemotherapy doses
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Shiv Sena endorses Nitin Gadkari’s view on preventing Chhatrapati statue crash

Mumbai, Sep 4: The ruling MahaYuti government ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Wednesday endorsed BJP Union Minister...
NATIONAL

RG Kar case: Day before SC hearing, Trinamool mounts pressure on CBI

Kolkata, Sep 4: Ahead of the crucial hearing in the Supreme Court connected to the R.G. Kar rape...
Health

INST study shows new heat-based cancer treatment can reduce chemotherapy doses

New Delhi, Sep 4:  Scientists at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST) in Mohali, an autonomous...
NATIONAL

Kiren Rijiju slams Sunita Kejriwal for ‘feeling relieved’ post on Bibhav Kumar

New Delhi, Sep 4: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shiv Sena endorses Nitin Gadkari’s view on preventing Chhatrapati statue crash

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 4: The ruling MahaYuti government ally Shiv...

RG Kar case: Day before SC hearing, Trinamool mounts pressure on CBI

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 4: Ahead of the crucial hearing in...

INST study shows new heat-based cancer treatment can reduce chemotherapy doses

Health 0
New Delhi, Sep 4:  Scientists at the Institute of...
Load more

Popular news

Shiv Sena endorses Nitin Gadkari’s view on preventing Chhatrapati statue crash

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 4: The ruling MahaYuti government ally Shiv...

RG Kar case: Day before SC hearing, Trinamool mounts pressure on CBI

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 4: Ahead of the crucial hearing in...

INST study shows new heat-based cancer treatment can reduce chemotherapy doses

Health 0
New Delhi, Sep 4:  Scientists at the Institute of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img