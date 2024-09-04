Manushi Chhillar reveals what happens in her vanity van

Mumbai, Sep 4: Actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar is “upto no good” in her vanity van while getting her make-up done. Manushi took to her Instagram, where she shared a video while getting her hair and make-up done.

She is then asking her make-up artiste Kinchangthui Bariamtak the meaning of a ghazal she reads. Manushi asks the celebrity make-up artist if he or her hairstylist can decipher the meaning of the ghazal.

She then explains: “She is talking about something that is giving him pain from the past but she is not able to move on from… Aesai lag raha hai na.” “Love…. Kin got it?” She captioned it: “We’re upto no good in the vanity.” Last month, Manushi got a book christened “Secret Seven” written by Enid Blyton, which she tagged as a “meaningful gift”.

Manushi took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture of herself holding the book, which tells the story of a fictional group of child detectives and has Peter as the society’s head, Peter’s sister Janet, Pam, Barbara, Jack, Colin and George.

“Some memories are worth reliving, Enid Blyton was such a big part of my childhood. Hands down the most meaningful gift I’ve received lately,” she wrote as the caption. Manushi made her debut in 2022 when she made her debut in Hindi cinema in the historical drama “Samrat Prithviraj”, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

The film, which also stars Akshay Kumar, traces the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty. She was then seen in Vicky Kaushal-starrer “The Great Indian Family”, which was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. After two years, she starred in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual action drama movie “Operation Valentine”, opposite Varun Tej.

The actress was recently seen in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s science fiction action film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha. She will next be seen in the action thriller “Tehran” starring John Abraham and directed by Arun Gopalan.

