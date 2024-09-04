Visit to Brunei ushers in new era of stronger ties: PM Modi

Bandar Seri Begawan (Brunei), Sep 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his two-day visit to Brunei Darussalam – the first ever bilateral trip by an Indian PM to the southeast Asian nation – reflected New Delhi’s deep desire to boost bilateral ties and will further boost action on India’s ‘Act East’ policy and its vision for the Indo-Pacific.

“My visit to Brunei Darussalam was productive. It ushers in a new era of even stronger India-Brunei ties. Our friendship will contribute to a better planet. I am grateful to the people and Government of Brunei for their hospitality and affection,” said PM Modi as he left for Singapore – the second and final leg of his visit to the region.

Earlier, India and Brunei on Wednesday called for leveraging respective strengths – including in fields of technology, finance, manufacturing and processing – as PM Modi wrapped up a “historic” visit to the country.

During their extensive bilateral talks held at the Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan, PM Modi and Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah witnessed the signing and exchange of several agreements, including a MoU on cooperation in the operation of telemetry, tracking and telecommand station for satellite and launch vehicles.

Prime Minister Modi stated that the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian Head of Government to Brunei reflected New Delhi’s deep desire to boost bilateral ties and highlighted that his visit was in keeping with India’s commitment to strengthen its ‘Act East Policy’, now in its 10th year.

We had comprehensive talks on various aspects of our ties to give a strategic direction to our partnership. We are committed to strengthening our cooperation in economic, scientific, and strategic sectors. We have decided to strengthen our cooperation in fintech and cyber security along with agri-industry, pharmaceutical and health sectors,” said PM Modi at the banquet hosted by the Sultan of Brunei in his honour.

“Under the energy sector, we discussed the potential for long term cooperation in LNG. To strengthen our defence cooperation, we held constructive dialogue on possibilities of cooperation in defence industry, training and capacity building. To strengthen our cooperation in the Space sector, we have agreed on cooperation in satellite development, remote sensing, and training. To enhance connectivity between the two countries, direct flights will be commenced soon,” he added.

The two leaders welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to Enhanced Partnership and also exchanged views on regional and global issues, condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They also reiterated their commitment to work closely together in mutually beneficial areas to further strengthen the ASEAN–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In the Joint Statement that was released after the bilateral talks, ​PM Modi expressed India’s “deep appreciation” to Brunei Darussalam for continuing to host Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Telemetry Tracking and Telecommand (TTC) Station, which has contributed towards India’s ongoing efforts in the field of space.

The Brunei Sultan, on the other hand, appreciated the training and scholarship offered by India for Bruneian nationals under the various programmes including Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and e-ITEC programmes.

“Both leaders reiterated their commitment to maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, as well as respecting freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce, consistent with international law, notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982. The leaders also urged all parties to resolve disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982,” the Joint Statement mentioned.

Acknowledging that both countries share historical linkages that date back centuries and are facilitated by cultural interactions and trade, the two leaders also welcomed the planned direct flight connectivity between Bandar Seri Begawan and Chennai which will foster stronger people-to-people linkages and facilitate increased trade and tourism activities.

IANS