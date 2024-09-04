Wednesday, September 4, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertSPORTS

Wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang meet Rahul amid talks of debut in Haryana polls

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 4: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Poonia, both from Haryana, met the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, as the state gears up for elections a month from now.

The Congress party also took to social media to share photos of Rahul Gandhi with the wrestler duo. The meeting comes amid heightened speculations of wrestler Vinesh Phogat making her debut in the Haryana Assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

The meeting also assumes significance because the Congress party is understood to be giving last-minute touches to the list of candidates for the poll-bound state. As per reports, the Congress Central Election Committee has finalised names of 34 candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly so far.

The state’s screening committee had presented 49 names to the Central panel, out of which 34 names were finalised and 15 are under further deliberation. Reports further said that the possible candidacy of Olympians Bajrang Poonia and Vinesh Phogat were not deliberated upon in that meeting.

The speculation around Vinesh Phogat’s first name started after former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda met her and also said that he would welcome her in the electoral fray if she decides to take the plunge.

After her return from Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat has been seen with Congress leaders. Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda was the first Congress leader who welcomed her at IGI airport. Notably, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Poonia spearheaded the wrestlers’ protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for months, with many Congress leaders lashing out at the then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment of athletes.

Haryana will go to polls on October 5, as the Election Commission deferred the Assembly election date from October 1, citing a centuries-old festival of the Bishnoi community. Counting of votes for both Jammu &amp; Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls will be held on October 8.

IANS

 

Previous article
Iranian ship sinks in Kuwaiti waters, 3 bodies recovered
Next article
PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Sultan of Brunei, later departs for Singapore
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Puja Khedkar submitted 2 disability certificates, suspect fraud: Delhi Police in HC

Mumbai/New Delhi, Sep 4: In another status report submitted to the High Court in the national capital, the...
NATIONAL

Police submit 3,991-paged preliminary charge sheet, Darshan accused No. 2

Bengaluru, Sep 4 : The Karnataka Police have submitted the 3,991-paged preliminary charge sheet in the sensational fan...
NATIONAL

Paris Paralympics: PM Modi hails para-athletes for ‘phenomenal performance’

New Delhi, Sep 4:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated India para-athletes Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, Sundar...
NATIONAL

Sagarmanthan Dialogue to lay groundwork for accord on ocean governance

New Delhi, Sep 4: The Observer Research Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Puja Khedkar submitted 2 disability certificates, suspect fraud: Delhi Police in HC

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai/New Delhi, Sep 4: In another status report submitted...

Police submit 3,991-paged preliminary charge sheet, Darshan accused No. 2

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Sep 4 : The Karnataka Police have submitted...

Paris Paralympics: PM Modi hails para-athletes for ‘phenomenal performance’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 4:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

Popular news

Puja Khedkar submitted 2 disability certificates, suspect fraud: Delhi Police in HC

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai/New Delhi, Sep 4: In another status report submitted...

Police submit 3,991-paged preliminary charge sheet, Darshan accused No. 2

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Sep 4 : The Karnataka Police have submitted...

Paris Paralympics: PM Modi hails para-athletes for ‘phenomenal performance’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 4:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img