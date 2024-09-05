Thursday, September 5, 2024
spot_img
Business

Dharavi project a mission to restore dignity for over 1 mn residents: Gautam Adani

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 5: Dharavi is not just a redevelopment project but a mission to restore dignity for more than 1 million residents and provide them with an unmatched ecosystem of sustainable living, Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, said here on Thursday.

 

In his address on the occasion of the Teachers’ Day at the Jai Hind College here, Gautam Adani said that they are set to transform the world’s largest slum over the next decade.

 

“Not only will this provide dignity of living to its over one million residents but, at the same time, this will build an unmatched ecosystem of sustainable living and innovation in the heart of Mumbai,” the Adani Group Chairman noted.

 

Dharavi’s geographical area is just over 2.39 square km in size. According to the Adani Group, the redevelopment project will build an unmatched ecosystem of sustainable living and innovation. Under the $3 billion redevelopment project, the tenement holders will be provided a house of 350 square feet, which is 17 per cent more than any other Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme in the financial capital.

 

Gautam Adani further said that it is not the victories that define us but the mindset that tackles the challenges and over the years, “we have assembled a set of leaders who are willing to venture into the unknown”.

 

Meanwhile, after the huge support of Dharavi residents for an ongoing state government survey for the redevelopment project, several NGOs working in the world’s largest slum have also pledged their support. The survey, which began on March 18, has completed over 11,000 tenements via door-to-door visits. The survey is being spearheaded by the DRP/SRA of the state government along with the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group. (IANS)

Previous article
Sensex trades lower tracking weak global cues
Next article
Amazon to enable over $13 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2024 end
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Simmering dissent against ‘illegal’ mosque turns into massive protest in Shimla

Shillong, September 5: Hindu outfits in Shimla staged a massive protest on Thursday after days of simmering dissent...
Health

Study links air pollution with infertility in men

Shillong, September 5: Long-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) air pollution is linked to a higher risk...
Health

How human brain acts on spontaneous decisions

Shillong, September 5: Have you ever been faced with a choice at a crossroads? A recent study may...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sara Ali Khan nails look in earthy shade

Shillong, September 5:  Actress Sara Ali Khan dropped a motley of pictures looking every inch a doll in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Simmering dissent against ‘illegal’ mosque turns into massive protest in Shimla

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 5: Hindu outfits in Shimla staged a...

Study links air pollution with infertility in men

Health 0
Shillong, September 5: Long-term exposure to fine particulate matter...

How human brain acts on spontaneous decisions

Health 0
Shillong, September 5: Have you ever been faced with...
Load more

Popular news

Simmering dissent against ‘illegal’ mosque turns into massive protest in Shimla

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 5: Hindu outfits in Shimla staged a...

Study links air pollution with infertility in men

Health 0
Shillong, September 5: Long-term exposure to fine particulate matter...

How human brain acts on spontaneous decisions

Health 0
Shillong, September 5: Have you ever been faced with...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img