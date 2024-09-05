HC warns of accountability in Jowai Bypass construction

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 4: The High Court of Meghalaya has warned that all those responsible for the rampant manner in which the Jowai Bypass is being constructed will be held accountable in the course of the proceedings.

The matter came before the Court following a letter petition that highlighted concerns over the construction of the Jowai Bypass.

In response, the Court sought the assistance of P. Yobin as amicus curiae.

Upon examining the photographs provided with the letter petition dated July 9, 2024, along with additional materials and photographs in the observation report filed by the amicus, the High Court found an alarming situation regarding the construction methods of the Bypass.

According to the status report, the bypass in question spans a length of 5.915 km, with a substantial amount of Rs. 9358.66 lakh sanctioned for the project’s execution.

However, the report, albeit sketchy, revealed significant neglect by the contractor and the Executive Engineer, PWD (Roads), in addressing the damage caused not only to the river and its surroundings but also to the valuable paddy fields of local villagers.

The High Court expressed concern over the callous execution of the project and the disregard for environmental preservation, emphasising that “all those responsible shall and will be held accountable in the course of the proceedings”.

Meanwhile, the Advocate General has requested additional time for the respondents to provide more materials, including details on land acquisition, impact assessments and the current status of debris clearance and protective measures.

The Court has ordered that a detailed status report be furnished within two weeks.