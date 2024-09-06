Saturday, September 7, 2024
spot_img
CRIME

RG Kar tragedy: Tension in pockets of West Bengal over BJP’s ‘Chakka Jam’ stir

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 6: Tension broke out in different pockets of West Bengal on Friday afternoon following the ‘Chakka Jam’ protest by the state BJP condemning the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata last month.

 

Traffic was thrown totally out of gear at several pockets in the state following the protest by the Bengal BJP’s workers and supporters.

 

In certain places like Behala on the southern outskirts of Kolkata and West Burdwan district the BJP cadres and supporters demonstrated by blocking roads and burning tyres.

 

At some places tension broke out following scuffles between policemen and the BJP workers and supporters.

 

The impact of the ‘Chakka Jam’ protests was specially felt in pockets of North Bengal where the BJP has a substantial organisational network.

 

The BJP workers blocked the Asian Highway-II at Bagdogra and Matigara in Darjeeling district as part of the protest and demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resign taking moral responsibility for the failure of the Kolkata Police in handling the initial investigation in the rape and murder case.

 

Meanwhile, tension broke out in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district as well, after the activists of the students’ and youth wings of the CPI(M) started organising demonstrations there.

 

As the protesters started marching towards the district health office, the police stopped them from doing so.

 

This led to a massive scuffle between the cops and the protesters.

 

The police even raised barricades to stop the demonstration, which the protesters tried to break through.

 

Thereafter the demonstrators sat on the road and started protesting, which disrupted the traffic movement there. (IANS)

Previous article
Police submit 3,991-paged preliminary charge sheet, Darshan accused number 2
Next article
Woman shot dead in broad daylight at Haryana bus stand
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

RBI penalises 3 housing finances firms for violating norms

Shillong, September 6: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday imposed monetary penalties on Godrej Housing Finance Ltd,...
Business

India’s forex reserves up $2.3 billion to touch new high of $683.9 billion

Shillong, September 6: India's forex reserves increased by $2.299 billion to a new high of $683.98 billion for...
CRIME

Woman shot dead in broad daylight at Haryana bus stand

Shillong, September 6: A woman was shot dead in broad daylight at a bus stand here on Friday,...
News Alert

Nepal asks service providers to lift ban on TikTok

Shillong, September 6: The Nepal Telecommunications Authority on Friday directed the country's internet and mobile service providers to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RBI penalises 3 housing finances firms for violating norms

Business 0
Shillong, September 6: The Reserve Bank of India on...

India’s forex reserves up $2.3 billion to touch new high of $683.9 billion

Business 0
Shillong, September 6: India's forex reserves increased by $2.299...

Woman shot dead in broad daylight at Haryana bus stand

CRIME 0
Shillong, September 6: A woman was shot dead in...
Load more

Popular news

RBI penalises 3 housing finances firms for violating norms

Business 0
Shillong, September 6: The Reserve Bank of India on...

India’s forex reserves up $2.3 billion to touch new high of $683.9 billion

Business 0
Shillong, September 6: India's forex reserves increased by $2.299...

Woman shot dead in broad daylight at Haryana bus stand

CRIME 0
Shillong, September 6: A woman was shot dead in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img