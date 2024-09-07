Saturday, September 7, 2024
spot_img
Business

Indian startups raise more than $348 million funding this week

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 7: The Indian startup ecosystem raised more than $348 million in funding this week, as the growth momentum for the industry continued for a second consecutive week.

 

The Indian startups collectively secured $348 million across 19 deals this week, compared to $466 million raised by 16 startups in the previous week.

 

The week was led by ride-sharing platform Rapido which raised $200 million in its Series E funding, taking its valuation to over $1.1 billion. The funding round was led by WestBridge Capital. The company said it will use funds to expanding its operations across India and scaling its technology platform to enhance service delivery.

 

Rapido plans to grow its operations across all categories, including bike-taxis, three-wheelers, and taxi-cabs.

 

Leading digital platform for trade finance Drip Capital secured $113 million in new funding. This includes $23 million in equity from Japanese institutional investors, GMO Payment Gateway and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and $90 million in debt financing, led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and East West Bank.

 

Lending platform Moneyview also reportedly raised approximately $30 million in debt through private placements.

 

In August, startups raised about $1.6 billion across 112 deals, that included 27 growth-stage deals worth $1.32 billion and 71 early-stage deals worth $267 million.

 

This year, the ecosystem witnessed a surge in large funding rounds (over $100 million). There have been 13 funding rounds valued at over $100 million. Startups like Zepto, Rapido, Lenskart, Flipkart, Meesho and PharmEasy have raised funding in these rounds.

 

Quick e-commerce company Zepto raised two rounds of funding of one billion dollars ($340 million + $665 million) in 2024. The company had last raised $340 million in funding at a valuation of $5 billion.

 

An eyewear major, Lenskart has also raised funding of $200 million so far in 2024. The valuation of the company is around $5 billion. (IANS)

Previous article
India’s position set to rise in global supply chains with huge chip investments
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Is C-section or induction planned for Deepika, admission on Ganesh Chaturthi raises speculation

Shillong, September 7:  Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone was spotted at a hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai...
News Alert

Bengal coal scam: Special CBI court again defers framing of charges till Nov 14

Shillong, September 7: A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Asansol on Saturday deferred...
Business

India’s position set to rise in global supply chains with huge chip investments

Shillong, September 7: As India marches towards becoming the global semiconductor hub, industry experts on Saturday said the...
News Alert

Pak Army chief admits military’s direct role in Kargil misadventure 

Shillong, September 7:  In what is being seen as a first-of-its kind confession by the General Headquarters (GHQ)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Is C-section or induction planned for Deepika, admission on Ganesh Chaturthi raises speculation

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 7:  Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone was spotted...

Bengal coal scam: Special CBI court again defers framing of charges till Nov 14

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 7: A special court of the Central...

India’s position set to rise in global supply chains with huge chip investments

Business 0
Shillong, September 7: As India marches towards becoming the...
Load more

Popular news

Is C-section or induction planned for Deepika, admission on Ganesh Chaturthi raises speculation

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 7:  Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone was spotted...

Bengal coal scam: Special CBI court again defers framing of charges till Nov 14

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 7: A special court of the Central...

India’s position set to rise in global supply chains with huge chip investments

Business 0
Shillong, September 7: As India marches towards becoming the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img