Saturday, September 7, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sharvari wears 35-year-old Kanjivaram saree passed down from her ‘aaji’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 7: Actress Sharvari has soaked herself into festive fervour and shared a picture of herself wearing a 35-year-old saree passed down by her grandmother to her mother.

 

To celebrate Ganesh Utsav, Sharvari channeled her Marathi mulgi as she wore a bright purple kanjeevaram saree. She shared the pictures on her Instagram, where she is seen posing with her mother in the saree, playing with her dog and also holding a small idol of Lord Ganesha.

 

“Ganpati Bappa Morya… The most magical time of the year &amp; my moooooosssst favourite festival is here! My saree this year is a 35 year old Kanjivaram saree passed down from my Aaji to my Aai and to me today! Grateful &amp; Thankful for this year…Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” she wrote as the caption.

 

On Friday, shared a glimpse of ‘Gauri’ pooja ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. She shared a monochrome picture in which she gave a glimpse of the Gauri pooja.

 

On the film front, Sharvari returned from the shoot of the first female-led film in the spy universe “Alpha” starring Alia Bhatt. In the film, both Alia and Sharvari play super-agents. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, and created by producer Aditya Chopra.

 

Talking about the actress, she started her career as an assistant director in movies “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”.

 

She made her Bollywood debut with the crime comedy “Bunty Aur Babli 2” directed by Varun V Sharma.

 

A sequel to the 2005 film “Bunty Aur Babli”, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She then essayed the role of Bela in the horror comedy ‘Munjya’, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The blockbuster featured Abhay Verma, Sathyaraj and Mona Singh. (IANS)

Previous article
As ‘Jawan’ turns 1, Sanya Malhotra celebrates film, ‘Main Character Energy’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft returns to Earth safely without crew

Shillong, September 7: Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on Saturday landed back safely on Earth without astronauts, after a three-month...
Technology

WhatsApp, Messenger to allow messages from 3rd-party services in EU: Meta

Shillong, September 7: Meta has announced plans to allow third-party services in WhatsApp and Messenger for users in...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

As ‘Jawan’ turns 1, Sanya Malhotra celebrates film, ‘Main Character Energy’

Shillong, September 7: As Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster ‘Jawan’ completed one year in Hindi cinema on Saturday, actress...
Politics

JP Nadda visits Takth Harimandir Sahib Gurudwara in Patna

Shillong, September 7: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and BJP President J.P. Nadda on Saturday visited...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft returns to Earth safely without crew

Technology 0
Shillong, September 7: Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on Saturday landed...

WhatsApp, Messenger to allow messages from 3rd-party services in EU: Meta

Technology 0
Shillong, September 7: Meta has announced plans to allow...

As ‘Jawan’ turns 1, Sanya Malhotra celebrates film, ‘Main Character Energy’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 7: As Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster ‘Jawan’...
Load more

Popular news

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft returns to Earth safely without crew

Technology 0
Shillong, September 7: Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on Saturday landed...

WhatsApp, Messenger to allow messages from 3rd-party services in EU: Meta

Technology 0
Shillong, September 7: Meta has announced plans to allow...

As ‘Jawan’ turns 1, Sanya Malhotra celebrates film, ‘Main Character Energy’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 7: As Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster ‘Jawan’...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img