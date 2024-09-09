Monday, September 9, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Akshay Kumar joins forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years for 'Bhooth Bangla'

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 9: On his 57th birthday on Monday, Akshay Kumar announced that he is joining forces with director Priyadarshan once again after 14 years for the upcoming horror comedy ‘Bhooth Bangla’.

 

 

 

Akshay took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared the motion poster of the film. In the image, Akshay is seen having milk in a bowl with a black cat standing on his shoulder.

 

“Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years,” wrote the actor, who last worked with the filmmaker in 2010 in the film “Khatta Meetha”.

 

Tagging it as a “dream collaboration”, he added: “This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!”

 

Other details of the film, which will hit the big screens in 2025, are still under wraps.

 

Akshay and Priyadarshan have given several blockbusters together including “Hera Pheri”, “De Dana Dan”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, “Garam Masala” and “Khatta Meetha” to name a few.

 

It was on September 7, when Akshay, who was recently seen in ‘Khel Khel Mein’, hinted at a new project and shared that he will be sharing the news on his birthday with his fans.

 

He took to his Instagram, and shared a motion poster featuring an ominous metal evil face against a backdrop of royal red curtains.

 

He wrote in the caption, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! What could be better than a day like today to hint at something special coming your way? The reveal is set for my birthday. Stay tuned! #SpecialAnnouncement”.

 

Akshay has a huge lineup of films including “Singham Again”, “Sky Force”, “Jolly LLB 3”, “Welcome To The Jungle”, “Shankara” and “Hera Pheri 3” to name a few. (IANS)

Amitabh Bachchan: This face that I see now was something else some years ago
