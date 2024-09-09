Hoodas used wrestlers like Pandavas did Draupadi says former WFI chief Brij Bhushan

GONDA, (UP) Sep 8: Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday accused the Hooda family of Congress of conspiring against him by using wrestlers as wager just as Pandavas had put Draupadi at stake.

Singh, a former chief of Wrestling Federation of India, was last year accused of sexual assault by several female wrestlers, who sat on a protest for weeks demanding a probe against him.

At his residence on Sunday, he told reporters, “In the gambling which took place in Mahabharat, Draupadi was put at stake. The Pandavas lost. The country is still not able to accept their reasons for doing it.” He added, “The Hooda family . put the honour of daughters and sisters at stake. The future generation will not forgive them for this and they will always be held guilty for this.”Singh said,

“Bajrang Punia’s mental condition has deteriorated. He had put his wife at stake. I want to ask him why he went to play in the Asian Games without trials?”

Asked about the wrestlers’ protest in Delhi, Singh said, “There was no protest of wrestlers in Delhi. It was a family protest. When we say wrestlers, a group comes. Are wrestlers not in Punjab, Haryana? Are they not in Maharashtra, Bihar, UP, Bengal and Himachal?”

He accused Congress leader Deepender Hooda of leading the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

“Priyanka Gandhi also used to come.” On Saturday, Singh, the former BJP MP from Kaiserganj, had said that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were used by the Congress as “pawns” in a “conspiracy” to take control of the Wrestling Federation of India.Singh first got control of WFI in 2012 after a bitter turf war with Deepender Singh Hooda.

No final decision yet on AAP-Cong alliance

No final decision has been taken on the alliance with the Congress for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls yet, sources in AAP said on Sunday.

The last date to file nominations is September 12.

“The talks are underway but there is no final decision yet,” said an AAP source.

Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said both Congress and his party are trying to forge an alliance for the Haryana elections by keeping aside their individual aspirations.

Chadha said while the parties are yet to reach a consensus on the alliance, the talks are progressing in a “positive” direction and they are hopeful of a good outcome.

He, however, added that the AAP will not proceed with the alliance “if there is no win-win situation”. (PTI)