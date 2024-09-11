Wednesday, September 11, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

150 chip fabs required to achieve $1 trillion target by 2030, India in sweet spot

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Greater Noida, Sep 11:  With artificial intelligence (AI) fuelling global semiconductor demand, around 150 new fabrication units will be required to meet the industry’s ambitious $1 trillion target by 2030 and India will need to achieve exponential growth to maximise its share, industry leaders said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ‘Semicon India 2024’ event here inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of key industry stakeholders, Ajit Manocha, President and CEO, SEMI, said that the country is on the path to becoming the next semiconductor powerhouse in Asia, and the stars are now aligned to create an ecosystem that enables growth for India and the world.

“With AI fuelling global semiconductor demand, around 150 new fabs will be required to meet the industry’s ambitious $1 trillion target by 2030. India will need to achieve exponential growth to maximize its share, and SEMICON India will help to catalyse this market,” Manocha said.

Organized by SEMI in partnership with Messe Munchen India, MeitY, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and Digital India, the event underscores India’s emergence as a global semiconductor powerhouse. As part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate India’s semiconductor growth, SEMI has officially launched its workforce development programme in India with a recent workshop on semiconductor manufacturing in partnership with ESSCI at IIT Delhi.

The programme emphasises collaboration with educational institutions to create specialized curricula for semiconductor design roles and co-develop skill development initiatives. India is projected to face a workforce shortage of 250,000 to 300,000 professionals by 2027.

“Upskilling India’s raw talent to meet this demand is crucial, and global players have a vital role in this effort,” Manocha said. Five semiconductor manufacturing facilities are coming up with a total investment of over Rs 1.52 lakh crore in India.

“With a very strong talent pipeline and strong resolve of the government to support the development of the semiconductor industry in India, I am sure we will be successful in becoming a trusted partner in the global value chain of semiconductors in the coming years,” said Akash Tripathi, CEO of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

IANS

Previous article
Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal till September 25
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal till September 25

New Delhi, Sep 11: A court here on Wednesday extended till September 25 the judicial custody of Delhi...
NATIONAL

Madras HC seeks Centre’s response on PIL to bring petrol, diesel under GST

Chennai, Sep 11: The Madras High Court has directed the Centre to respond within four weeks on a...
NATIONAL

Union Minister blasts Rahul for meeting Ilhan Omar, hurls ‘propaganda machine’ charge

New Delhi, Sep 11:  As the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi faces backlash and angry retorts from...
INTERNATIONAL

SEMICON India 2024: Top semiconductor CEOs laud PM Modi’s vision

Greater Noida, Sep 11: Leading figures from the global semiconductor industry praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal till September 25

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: A court here on Wednesday...

Madras HC seeks Centre’s response on PIL to bring petrol, diesel under GST

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Sep 11: The Madras High Court has directed...

Union Minister blasts Rahul for meeting Ilhan Omar, hurls ‘propaganda machine’ charge

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11:  As the Leader of Opposition...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal till September 25

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: A court here on Wednesday...

Madras HC seeks Centre’s response on PIL to bring petrol, diesel under GST

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Sep 11: The Madras High Court has directed...

Union Minister blasts Rahul for meeting Ilhan Omar, hurls ‘propaganda machine’ charge

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11:  As the Leader of Opposition...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img