Wednesday, September 11, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Hina Khan shares a big update on her fight against ‘mucositis’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 11: Actress Hina Khan on Wednesday shared an update about her health, revealing that her ‘Mucositis’ is much better, and thanked fans for sending lots of love to her.

 

 

Hina, who is undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Three breast cancer, took to Instagram Stories, and shared a selfie in which is seen wearing a yellow shirt and flaunting her pout.

 

She captioned it as: “This is for each one you.. My Mucositis is much better.. I read all your comments and suggestions.. You all hv been a great great help.. Sending you all tons of love”.

 

The diva shared another photo in which we can see her closeup face with a lot of sweat on it.

 

She wrote: “This is me in every 10 minutes now a days My hotness comes in flashes these days IYKYK #HotFlashes #nofilter”.

 

Earlier, Hina had revealed that she is through her fifth chemo infusion.

 

Best known for her role as Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Hina has participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

 

She has also been a part of the movies like ‘Hacked’, ‘Wishlist’, and a short film ‘Smartphone’. The diva has starred in music videos like ‘Bhasoodi’, ‘Raanjhana’, ‘Humko Tum Mil Gaye’, ‘Patthar Wargi’, ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’, ‘Main Bhi Barbaad’, ‘Mohabbat Hai’, ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’, and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt– ‘Halki Halki Si’.

 

Hina had also recently made her Punjabi film debut with ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’, alongside Gippy Grewal. She next has ‘Country of Blind’ in the pipeline. (IANS)

Previous article
Sushmita Sen visits dentist, struggles to speak after anaesthesia
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Out on bail, Engineer Rasheed vows to fight Centre’s ‘Naya Kashmir’ narrative

New Delhi, Sept 11: Lok Sabha member Engineer Rasheed on Wednesday vowed to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s...
MEGHALAYA

Preparation in final stage for Sohra Half Marathon

Shillong, Sept 11: The inspection of the 3rd Sohra International Half Marathon was done today from Laitsohpliah starting...
MEGHALAYA

BJP accuses NPP of funding its party through GHADC 

Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Sep 11: In an accusation that could have a major ripple effect, the BJP, through...
NATIONAL

Online trading scam key accused Sumi Borah announces decision to surrender

Guwahati, Sept 11: In a significant development in connection with the Rs 2200 crore online trading scam, Sumi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Out on bail, Engineer Rasheed vows to fight Centre’s ‘Naya Kashmir’ narrative

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sept 11: Lok Sabha member Engineer Rasheed...

Preparation in final stage for Sohra Half Marathon

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sept 11: The inspection of the 3rd Sohra...

BJP accuses NPP of funding its party through GHADC 

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Sep 11: In an accusation that...
Load more

Popular news

Out on bail, Engineer Rasheed vows to fight Centre’s ‘Naya Kashmir’ narrative

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sept 11: Lok Sabha member Engineer Rasheed...

Preparation in final stage for Sohra Half Marathon

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sept 11: The inspection of the 3rd Sohra...

BJP accuses NPP of funding its party through GHADC 

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Sep 11: In an accusation that...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img