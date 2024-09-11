Wednesday, September 11, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India sets benchmark for world in building chip plants: Ashwini Vaishnaw

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 11: India has set a benchmark for the world when it comes to fast approving and kicking-off construction on new semiconductor plants in the country which is a strong indicator of the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Union Railways and Electronics and IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the mega ‘Semicon India 2024’ event in Greater Noida in the presence of key industry stakeholders, Minister Vaishnaw said the construction on two semiconductor units has already started (Micron in Gujarat and Assam chip plant by Tata Electronics) and the construction work will soon commence on the three more units.

“This is a great example of ease of doing business as all the permissions for chip units happened in a record time frame, which is a benchmark for the rest of the world,” the Minister noted. The Minister said it is encouraging to see chief executive officers (CEOs) and executives from several semiconductor verticals — fabrication, equipment manufacturing, ATMP, advanced materials testing equipment design companies and software companies — which is vital for the development of a robust semiconductor ecosystem. All the initiatives taken so far, whether it is the Digital India Mission or the telecom mission, have brought technology into the hands of common citizens, said the minister.

“The growth of the semiconductor industry in our country will further boost PM Modi’s vision. Semiconductor is a foundational industry. Chips manufactured in the semiconductor industry are used in medical instruments, mobile phones, laptops, cars, trucks, trains, televisions and practically every device,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Currently, there are five semiconductor manufacturing proposals, with a total combined investment nearing Rs 1.52 lakh crore. More than 250 companies from 24 countries are participating in the ‘Semicon India 2024’ event in Greater Noida from September 11-13, showing the country’s growing presence in this critical sector.

IANS

Previous article
IIT-Guwahati student death: Dean resigns after massive protest
Next article
This is right time to be in India, PM Modi tells global semiconductor leaders
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

150 chip fabs required to achieve $1 trillion target by 2030, India in sweet spot

Greater Noida, Sep 11:  With artificial intelligence (AI) fuelling global semiconductor demand, around 150 new fabrication units will...
NATIONAL

Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal till September 25

New Delhi, Sep 11: A court here on Wednesday extended till September 25 the judicial custody of Delhi...
NATIONAL

Madras HC seeks Centre’s response on PIL to bring petrol, diesel under GST

Chennai, Sep 11: The Madras High Court has directed the Centre to respond within four weeks on a...
NATIONAL

Union Minister blasts Rahul for meeting Ilhan Omar, hurls ‘propaganda machine’ charge

New Delhi, Sep 11:  As the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi faces backlash and angry retorts from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

150 chip fabs required to achieve $1 trillion target by 2030, India in sweet spot

NATIONAL 0
Greater Noida, Sep 11:  With artificial intelligence (AI) fuelling...

Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal till September 25

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: A court here on Wednesday...

Madras HC seeks Centre’s response on PIL to bring petrol, diesel under GST

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Sep 11: The Madras High Court has directed...
Load more

Popular news

150 chip fabs required to achieve $1 trillion target by 2030, India in sweet spot

NATIONAL 0
Greater Noida, Sep 11:  With artificial intelligence (AI) fuelling...

Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal till September 25

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: A court here on Wednesday...

Madras HC seeks Centre’s response on PIL to bring petrol, diesel under GST

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Sep 11: The Madras High Court has directed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img