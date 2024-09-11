Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Union Minister blasts Rahul for meeting Ilhan Omar, hurls ‘propaganda machine’ charge

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Sep 11:  As the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi faces backlash and angry retorts from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his ‘obnoxious’ statements in the US, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday blasted the Congress leader for ‘spreading fake propaganda’ against his nation and countrymen.

Piyush Goyal, replying to Rahul’s barrage of charges against the government and RSS, said that the Congress MP was maligning the country on foreign soil and his party was also ‘complicit’ in whipping up ‘anti-India’ feelings.

“Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly defamed India. He has become a fake news and propaganda machine against India and all Indians,” said the Commerce and Industry Minister, taking a caustic jibe at him. Piyush Goyal said that he unequivocally condemns the derogatory statements made by the LoP and also raised strong objections over his meeting with anti-India propagandists, during his three-day US trip.

Notably, the former Congress President met several US lawmakers including Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna and some others on Tuesday. All of them have a proven track record of peddling anti-India agenda and fanning fake propaganda.

The pictures of their meeting were also shared by Congress’ social media handles. The Union Minister said that Rahul’s meeting with leaders having a pro-Pakistani approach and those supporting ISIS is a matter of grave concern.

“He meets Ilhan Omar, a known anti-India propagandist, known pro-Pakistani. Such anti-Indian forces aligned with ISIS and the Muslim brotherhood have become friends with the Congress party. He interacts with people who raise questions against India on various forums,” Goyal said.

Accusing Rahul and Congress of painting a wrong picture of the country on foreign land, the Union Minister said his statements as well as the Congress party’s stand reflect anti-India feelings and also their desperation to malign the country on foreign soil. He also urged the Congress leader to refrain from tarnishing the image of the country with his ‘twisted’ views and have a considerate view towards his countrymen and the motherland. IANS

SEMICON India 2024: Top semiconductor CEOs laud PM Modi’s vision
Madras HC seeks Centre’s response on PIL to bring petrol, diesel under GST
