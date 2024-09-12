India plans to increase women’s participation in aviation sector to 25pc by 2025: Naidu

New Delhi, Sep 12: Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted India’s ambition to increase women’s participation in aviation to 25 per cent by 2025. Addressing the two-day Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation (APMC) that will end on Thursday, Ram Mohan Naidu stated that the conference reflects the shared vision of the Asia-Pacific region to build a more connected, resilient and robust aviation landscape.

The minister emphasised the region's goal to accommodate 3.5 billion annual passengers by 2035, urging strategic investments in aviation infrastructure. He also highlighted the nation's commitment to making flying more accessible through initiatives like the UDAN scheme.

Emphasising on the three pillars of aviation —Infrastructure, Integration, and Innovation, he underscored how “India has been leading the way in incorporating modern technologies like Digi Yatra, a biometric-based digital tool for seamless travel.” He also highlighted India’s recent regulatory advancements in Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, “paving the way for sustainable and innovative urban air mobility.”

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, President of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Salvatore Sciacchitano, and Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Vumlunmang Vualnam, along with distinguished delegates from 29 countries from the Asia-Pacific region participated in the event which is underway at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

ICAO chief Salvatore Sciacchitano while addressing the conference stated, “As we mark the 80th anniversary of the Chicago Convention, this gathering is crucial for addressing new challenges in global aviation, especially in the Asia Pacific region, which accounts for 32 per cent of global traffic and holds immense growth potential.”

He further applauded the region for surpassing pre-pandemic traffic levels and stressed the importance of collaboration to ensure sustainable growth in aviation. Salvatore Sciacchitano also shared that ICAO has set the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, recognising the impact of climate change as another pressing issue.

According to him, countries like India are leading the way with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) initiatives, and this conference’s Delhi Declaration must symbolise the aviation sector’s commitment to safety, sustainability, and innovation. Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu was nominated as APMC chairman, with Viliame Rogoibuli Gavoka, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation of Fiji as Vice Chairman.

IANS