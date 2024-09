Shillong, Sept 12: The U Tirot Sing Best Students Awards 2024, presentation ceremony was organized by ABVP Shillong at the Soso Tham Auditorium here in a bid to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of students across the region.

The ceremony had Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. Additionally, Kestonbel Manik Syiemlieh, 5th descendant of U Tirot Sing Syiemlieh, was also present at the event.