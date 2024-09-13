Friday, September 13, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with his vintage ‘tie’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 13: Senior actor Anil Kapoor continues to set the bar high in the world of fashion, as he has captivated his fans by donning a sophisticated formal ensemble, complemented by a vintage tie that added a touch of nostalgia to his look.

 

 

Anil took to Instagram, where he has 6.1 million followers and shared a string of pictures, in which we can see him a navy blue coloured formal suit, white shirt, and paired it with a blue tie.

 

The look was rounded off with black formal shoes, and sunglasses.

 

He captioned it as: “Some things never go out of style… A classic suit, trusted shoes, and a tie that’s been with me for years. Still feels brand new! #GoldnotOld”.

 

Actor Gajraj Rao posted fire emoji in the comment section. Anil’s wife Sunita and daughter Rhea posted red heart emojis.

 

On the work front, Anil, who has a career spanning over 40 years, has appeared in more than 100 films, and has received two National Film Awards.

 

Son of film producer Surinder Kapoor, he made his Bollywood debut in 1979 with a small role in ‘Hamare Tumhare’. He has starred in the Telugu film ‘Vamsa Vruksham’, and Kannada film ‘Pallavi Anupallavi’.

 

Anil emerged as a star with ‘Mashaal’, and has later appeared in films ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Karma’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Tezaab’, and ‘Ram Lakhan’.

 

He has been a part of projects like– ‘Om Jai Jagadish’, ‘No Entry’, ‘Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’, ‘Pukar’, ‘Biwi No.1’, ‘Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain’, ‘Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai’, ‘Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love’, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Race 3’, ‘Animal’, and ‘Fighter’.

 

The 67-year-old actor was last seen in the crime thriller ‘Savi’, directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Vishesh Films and T-Series Films. The film starred Divya Khossla, and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead.

 

He next has ‘War 2’, and ‘Alpha’ in the pipeline. (IANS)

