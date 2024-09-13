Nora Fatehi wore a $15 dress for her high-school graduation

Mumbai, Sep 13: Dancing diva and actress Nora Fatehi revealed she wore a $15 (Rs 1,258) dress for her high-school graduation. She revealed that she took all the scholarships as she studied extremely hard and aced all her exams.

The actress took to Instagram, where she posted a throwback picture from her graduation day. “My High school graduation. Took all the awards and scholarships that day! I studied Extremely hard and Aced all my exams!” she wrote.

Nora shared that she was “so competitive”. “I loved every moment of it, all my teachers were so proud of me! I remember i spent weeks preparing my outfit, I really thought I Slayed with those heels and $15 dress Shoutout to all my teachers that supported me! And shoutout to my friends who are still in my life today,” she added.

On September 11, she had shared a “major throwback” from her teenage days with her school mates. Nora took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of when she was just 17-years-old. In the image, the actress could be seen dressed in a costume. It seemed that she was dressed up for a performance. “OMG GUYS! This is a MAJOR throwback! 17 year old Me (on the left for the slow ones) with my school mates getting ready to hit the stage to perform our dance!” she wrote.

“We rehearsed for so many weeks, I taught them everything I knew at that time and we put these outfits together. We did a bellydance fusion act on a few songs and performed in front of our school.. some things never change. This is one of the songs we danced too,” she wrote.

Talking about the actress, Nora in her long journey in cinema has worked in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam films. The 32-year-old star made her acting debut with the Hindi movie “Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.”

She was then seen in Telugu films in special appearances such as “Temper”, “Baahubali: The Beginning” and “Kick 2”. She participated in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” hosted by Salman Khan. She gained immense popularity with her dance in numbers such as “Dilbar”, “Garmi”, “Saki Saki”, and “Manike” to name a few.

Nora was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal-starrer “Crakk” and then “Madgaon Express” directed by Kunal Kemmu, which also stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. She will next be seen in “Matka”, which is set between the years 1958 and 1982, based on the Matka gambling scams that rocked the country in the 20th century.

IANS