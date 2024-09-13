Friday, September 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Port Blair to be renamed as Sri Vijaya Puram, announces Amit Shah

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the name of Port Blair will be changed to Sri Vijaya Puram. In a post on X, Amit Shah said, “Inspired by the vision of PM Narendra Modi Ji to free the nation from colonial imprints, today we have decided to rename Port Blair as ‘Sri Vijaya Puram’.

“While the earlier name had a colonial legacy, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in our freedom struggle and the A&N Islands’ unique role in the same. Andaman & Nicobar Islands have an unparalleled place in our freedom struggle and history. The island territory that once served as the naval base of the Chola Empire is today poised to be the critical base for our strategic and development aspirations.”

He added, “It is also the place that hosted the first unfurling of our Tiranga by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Ji and also the cellular jail in which Veer Savarkar Ji and other freedom fighters struggled for an Independent nation. Now Sri Vijaya Puram will be the capital city of the Union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.”

Port Blair, which is the largest town in Andaman district, was named after Archibald Blair, a naval surveyor and lieutenant in the British East India Company. The Government of Bengal established a penal colony on Chatham Island in 1789 and named it after Blair. Port Blair’s seafront Cellular Jail, completed in 1906, hints at its past as a British penal colony and is now a memorial to Indian Independence activists.

Inland, the Samudrika Marine Museum showcases local marine life, while the Anthropological Museum focuses on the islands’ indigenous tribes. Last year on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had changed the names of 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar.

Stating that Netaji’s sacrifices are being commemorated in the 21st century, the Prime Minister announced the renaming of the 21 islands after Paramvir Chakra awardees.

IANS

Previous article
Sitaram Yechury’s body to be kept at CPI-M HQs for homage on Saturday
Next article
Attack on army officers in MP: Loud music at deserted spot in night drew accused’s attention, say police
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Attack on army officers in MP: Loud music at deserted spot in night drew accused’s attention, say police

Bhopal, Sep 13:  Loud music during picnic at night caught the attention of the accused individuals involved in...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with his vintage ‘tie’

Shillong, September 13: Senior actor Anil Kapoor continues to set the bar high in the world of fashion,...
Business

Ford to make a comeback in India to boost exports, hire up to 3,000 more

Shillong, September 13: US automaker Ford Motor is making a comeback in India and will restart its manufacturing...
Politics

Kejriwal’s bail boost to AAP candidates, cadre ahead of Haryana polls

Shillong, September 13: With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal coming out of prison on Friday hours after the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Attack on army officers in MP: Loud music at deserted spot in night drew accused’s attention, say police

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Sep 13:  Loud music during picnic at night...

Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with his vintage ‘tie’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 13: Senior actor Anil Kapoor continues to...

Ford to make a comeback in India to boost exports, hire up to 3,000 more

Business 0
Shillong, September 13: US automaker Ford Motor is making...
Load more

Popular news

Attack on army officers in MP: Loud music at deserted spot in night drew accused’s attention, say police

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Sep 13:  Loud music during picnic at night...

Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with his vintage ‘tie’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 13: Senior actor Anil Kapoor continues to...

Ford to make a comeback in India to boost exports, hire up to 3,000 more

Business 0
Shillong, September 13: US automaker Ford Motor is making...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img