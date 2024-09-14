Saturday, September 14, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Canada concludes funding arrangements for largest space program

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Ottawa, Sep 14: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a funding agreement with Telesat to complete and operate Lightspeed, one of the world’s most innovative satellite networks.
With a loan of 2.14 billion Canadian dollars (US$1.57 billion) from the federal government, Telesat Lightspeed will be Canada’s largest-ever space programme, the Prime Minister said in a news release.

Telesat Lightspeed will expand internet and 5G networks in communities across Canada, reports Xinhua news agency. As a low-Earth-orbit satellite network, it will take less time to send and receive information and accelerate the federal government’s work to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet by 2030, the release said.

According to the release, the network will also help the government of Canada bolster its satellite communications technology and support the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) modernisation.

The program is already underway, with the first of an initial 198 low-Earth-orbit satellites scheduled to launch in 2026, according to the release. Established as a Crown corporation in 1969, Telesat is now a Canadian-controlled and publicly traded corporation and one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators.

IANS

Previous article
Three terrorists killed in J&K’s Baramulla encounter
Next article
Study links lotions, sunscreens to hormonal disruptions in children
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

R.G. Kar tragedy Mamata reaches protest site, promises to consider demands if doctors rejoin work

Kolkata, Sep 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday morning suddenly reached the spot of the...
NATIONAL

Maha CM Shinde, Ajit Pawar hail Centre’s move to remove MEP on onions, Basmati rice

Mumbai, Sep 14:  Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday hailed the Centre’s decision to lift export curbs on...
INTERNATIONAL

UN chief appoints special envoy on water

United Nations, Sep 14: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Retno L.P. Marsudi of Indonesia as his special envoy...
NATIONAL

PM Modi has a new member at his residence, Deepjyoti

New Delhi, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a new member at his official residence -- 7...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

R.G. Kar tragedy Mamata reaches protest site, promises to consider demands if doctors rejoin work

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Maha CM Shinde, Ajit Pawar hail Centre’s move to remove MEP on onions, Basmati rice

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 14:  Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday...

UN chief appoints special envoy on water

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Sep 14: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed...
Load more

Popular news

R.G. Kar tragedy Mamata reaches protest site, promises to consider demands if doctors rejoin work

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Maha CM Shinde, Ajit Pawar hail Centre’s move to remove MEP on onions, Basmati rice

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 14:  Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday...

UN chief appoints special envoy on water

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Sep 14: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img