Delhi BJP President slams AAP for ‘hypocrisy’ over firecracker ban

New Delhi, Sep 14: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its “hypocrisy” following the large-scale use of firecrackers during celebrations after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s release from jail.

The incident took place after the AAP government imposed a citywide ban on firecrackers until January 1, 2024. Firecrackers were burst outside Tihar Jail, the AAP office, and the Chief Minister’s official residence, leading to widespread criticism. Sachdeva labelled the ban a “gimmick” and accused AAP of not adhering to its own rules.

Several people have reportedly filed FIRs with the Delhi Police concerning the incident. “On one hand, AAP leaders talk about banning firecrackers, and on the other, they flout the same rule in a shameless celebration of their corrupt Chief Minister’s release,” said Sachdeva.

He further added, “This hypocrisy exposes the flaws in their administration.” The Delhi BJP President also responded to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s demand for Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation over Kejriwal’s jail stint, calling it a “fake” case.

Sachdeva reminded AAP leaders that being out on bail does not mean they are innocent, with criminal proceedings still underway. Earlier, Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of spreading misinformation, claiming that Kejriwal was restricted from signing files or working as Chief Minister after his release. Singh warned that Delhi voters would punish the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections for spreading such lies.

However, Sachdeva dismissed Singh’s remarks, stating, “No one takes Sanjay Singh seriously. However, the fact remains that AAP leaders, including Singh, are out on bail, and this does not imply innocence. Just as corrupt politicians like Mohammad Shahabuddin, Atiq Ahmed and Lalu Yadav got bail but later were punished, similarly, they will also be punished.”

The Delhi BJP President also condemned the AAP government over the recent deaths of 14 children at the Delhi government-run Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini. “This tragedy is a direct result of the Delhi government’s administrative failures. The shelter lacked basic medical facilities, sanitation, and proper care, and it is the Kejriwal government that must take responsibility for these lives lost,” he said.

The BJP leader emphasised that such incidents highlight the mismanagement under the AAP administration and that the Delhi government must be held accountable.

IANS