Sunday, September 15, 2024
spot_img
Business

Market Outlook: Fed meeting, FII data key factors for next week

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 15: Market outlook for next week will depend on factors like Fed rate cut, Japan inflation data and Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) activities, said analysts.

 

One of the most awaited events of the year is set to unfold this week with the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, scheduled for September 18. It is almost certain that this will mark the beginning of an interest rate cut cycle in the US.

 

Japan’s inflation data will come next week, followed by the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy announcement. Any decision that indicates further monetary tightening in Japan could raise concerns about a potential unwinding of the Yen-carry trade, as interest rates in Japan and the US are moving in opposite directions. This could introduce fresh volatility to the global markets.

 

On the Domestic front, FII data, crude oil price movement and geopolitical landscape will influence market sentiments.

 

Santosh Meena, Head of Research of Swastika Investmart Ltd said, “On the technical charts, Nifty is currently trading at its all-time high, with 25,500 acting as an immediate resistance level.”

 

“A breakout above the 25,500 level could trigger a rally toward the 26,000 mark. On the lower side, 25,000 has now become a crucial support level. Unless the NSE benchmark breaks below 25,000, the bullish momentum is expected to continue, and any move below this level may lead to profit booking,” Meena added.

 

Other market experts said, “Market focus will be on the upcoming FOMC meeting next week, while domestic market direction will also be influenced by domestic corporate earnings, which are forecasted to improve in Q2 on a QoQ basis.”

 

The Indian equity market witnessed a sharp rally and closed at fresh all-time highs last week. Sensex was up 1,707 points or 2.10 per cent at 82,890 and Nifty was up 504 points or 2.03 per cent at 25,356 between (September 9 to September 13).

 

Positive global cues, along with strong buying of more than Rs 15000 crore from FIIs, were key drivers of this rally. (IANS)

Previous article
RBI’s forex reserves set to cross $700 bn sooner than expected in FY25
Next article
India to add 179 million people to its working age population by 2025
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Gujarat

Shillong, September 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday during...
Business

India’s coal production clocks 5.85 pc growth, remains resilient

Shillong, September 15: Despite adverse climatic conditions that challenged mining operations, India has registered 5.85 per cent growth...
Business

India to add 179 million people to its working age population by 2025

Shillong, September 15: India's demographics are in a sweet spot, and the country is projected to add at...
CRIME

Chandigarh grenade blast: Second accused nabbed

Shillong, September 15: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Sunday apprehended the second accused in the Chandigarh...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Gujarat

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be...

India’s coal production clocks 5.85 pc growth, remains resilient

Business 0
Shillong, September 15: Despite adverse climatic conditions that challenged...

India to add 179 million people to its working age population by 2025

Business 0
Shillong, September 15: India's demographics are in a sweet...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Gujarat

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be...

India’s coal production clocks 5.85 pc growth, remains resilient

Business 0
Shillong, September 15: Despite adverse climatic conditions that challenged...

India to add 179 million people to its working age population by 2025

Business 0
Shillong, September 15: India's demographics are in a sweet...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img