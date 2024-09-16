Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Bhumi Pednekar seeks Delhi’s top food picks from fans

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 16: Bollywood sensation Bhumi Pednekar on Monday touched down in Delhi, and reached out to her fans for the best food recommendations.

 

 

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bhumi, who has 9.4 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a collage which features her selfie from the flight, a glimpse of Delhi airport, and Bhumi’s happy selfie from the hotel.

 

She wrote in the caption, asking suggestions from fans: “Dilli!!! TOP khaana khana hai, kahan jau???”

 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi had worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years. She then made her film debut as an overweight bride in the 2015 romantic comedy ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’.

 

‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ was a romantic comedy film written and directed by Sharat Katariya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa in the lead roles.

 

She has then starred in movies like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Bala’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, ‘Badhaai Do’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Durgamati’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Thank You for Coming’, ‘Bheed’, ‘The Lady Killer’.

 

Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller film ‘Bhakshak’ which is based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case.

 

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar. It is streaming on Netflix.

 

Bhumi also had a voice cameo in the recently released movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

 

She next has ‘Daldal’ and ‘The Royals’ in the kitty.

 

In 2019, she began a campaign named ‘Climate Warrior’ to raise awareness on environmental protection and global warming. She also joined forces with MTV India for their Nishedh campaign, which aimed to create awareness about health issues, including reproductive health, among the youth.

 

Bhumi was also named by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as India’s first National Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, to raise awareness on climate change on social media. (IANS)

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are now ‘Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu’
