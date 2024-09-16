UDP picks MDC candidate from Mawkyrwat seat

MAWKYRWAT, Sep 15: With hopes of securing a strong candidate, the UDP Mawkyrwat Circle held an internal election on Saturday to select its candidate for the upcoming MDC elections from Mawkyrwat constituency in South West Khasi Hills. The election saw Jeslanroy Nongsiej, the younger brother of former Mawkyrwat MDC, the late Bres Nongsiej, emerge victorious.

According to the Chairman of the UDP Mawkyrwat Circle Election Committee, FD Ramsiej, four leaders vied for the party’s ticket — Adelbert Iawphniaw, Jeslanroy Nongsiej, Poland Sohphoh, and Synshar Lyngkhoi. To ensure a fair process, the election was open exclusively to key members of the party, including presidents and secretaries of polling units, as well as members from the youth and women wings of the UDP.

The result of the election placed Jeslanroy Nongsiej in first, followed by Adelbert Iawphniaw, Poland Sohphoh, and Synshar Lyngkhoi in second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

Mawkyrwat MLA Renikton L Tongkhar praised the transparent and unbiased process, stating that it has maintained unity within the party. He expressed satisfaction that both the candidates and party members were pleased with the outcome, which will now be forwarded to the UDP’s central body for final approval.

“We are very happy to see that the process was fair and all candidates are satisfied. This unity is essential, and we hope it remains intact until the day of the poll,” said Tongkhar.