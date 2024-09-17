Tuesday, September 17, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Govt tries to maintain balance between exporting skilled workers and need for internal workforce: Ampareen

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

SHILLONG , Sep 17: Addressing concerns over the impact of overseas job fairs and the potential workforce gaps in the state, Cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh today said that the government’s strategy is to maintain the balance between exporting skilled labourers and ensuring Meghalaya’s internal workforce need is met.

Acknowledging the changing mindset of citizens, Lyngdoh remarked, “There will always be a fear of being submerged into a new era, a new generation. Every nation fears that. Every citizen in this world fears that. But we are now balancing this and have enforced certain sections of law to safeguard and guide the influx of skilled laborers coming into the state.”

She noted that while some sectors may experience gaps in legal provisions, the government is working to address those challenges. “I understand the concern you’re raising, but I will refrain from delving too deeply into it. As much as there is fear of compromising our identity, there is also a need for specialized skills in certain jobs.”

Lyngdoh also highlighted the government’s proactive engagement in various trades and its efforts to integrate vocational skills into the traditional education system. “From a very young age, we are opening up avenues for vocational studies, something that wasn’t part of our curriculum before. Today, we have no choice but to catch up with the world. If we don’t, we risk being left behind.”

She was speaking on the sidelines of the overseas job fair, organised in the State Convention Centre, on Tuesday.

Previous article
Kenya to promote awareness campaign on ozone layer depletion
Next article
Social Media news disseminators must register with Meghalaya DIPR
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cong and ecosystem angry over Ganesh Puja visit at CJI home: PM Modi slams ‘power-hungry’ people

Bhubaneswar, Sept 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the opposition parties over...
NATIONAL

Who is Atishi, a look at her meteoric rise and brush with controversies

New Delhi, Sep 17:  The speculation surrounding Delhi's next Chief Minister has been settled, with Atishi, 43, receiving...
NATIONAL

SC parks bulldozers, orders no demolitions without its permission

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that no demolitions will take place in the...
MEGHALAYA

Social Media news disseminators must register with Meghalaya DIPR

  SHILLONG, Sep 17: The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has issued a notification mandating that all...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cong and ecosystem angry over Ganesh Puja visit at CJI home: PM Modi slams ‘power-hungry’ people

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, Sept 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...

Who is Atishi, a look at her meteoric rise and brush with controversies

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17:  The speculation surrounding Delhi's next...

SC parks bulldozers, orders no demolitions without its permission

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

Cong and ecosystem angry over Ganesh Puja visit at CJI home: PM Modi slams ‘power-hungry’ people

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, Sept 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...

Who is Atishi, a look at her meteoric rise and brush with controversies

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17:  The speculation surrounding Delhi's next...

SC parks bulldozers, orders no demolitions without its permission

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img