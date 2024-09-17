Govt tries to maintain balance between exporting skilled workers and need for internal workforce: Ampareen

SHILLONG , Sep 17: Addressing concerns over the impact of overseas job fairs and the potential workforce gaps in the state, Cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh today said that the government’s strategy is to maintain the balance between exporting skilled labourers and ensuring Meghalaya’s internal workforce need is met.

Acknowledging the changing mindset of citizens, Lyngdoh remarked, “There will always be a fear of being submerged into a new era, a new generation. Every nation fears that. Every citizen in this world fears that. But we are now balancing this and have enforced certain sections of law to safeguard and guide the influx of skilled laborers coming into the state.”

She noted that while some sectors may experience gaps in legal provisions, the government is working to address those challenges. “I understand the concern you’re raising, but I will refrain from delving too deeply into it. As much as there is fear of compromising our identity, there is also a need for specialized skills in certain jobs.”

Lyngdoh also highlighted the government’s proactive engagement in various trades and its efforts to integrate vocational skills into the traditional education system. “From a very young age, we are opening up avenues for vocational studies, something that wasn’t part of our curriculum before. Today, we have no choice but to catch up with the world. If we don’t, we risk being left behind.”

She was speaking on the sidelines of the overseas job fair, organised in the State Convention Centre, on Tuesday.