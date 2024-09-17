Tuesday, September 17, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Tamannaah Bhatia missed her award due to this fiasco

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, September 17: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed the true reason behind her absence from the 12th Edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), where she was honored for her significant contributions to Indian cinema over the past 20 years.

 

 

In a recent update, Tamannaah shared insights into why she couldn’t attend the prestigious event, offering her fans a glimpse into the circumstances surrounding her absence.

 

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tamannaah, who has 26.7 million followers, shared a stunning video showcasing her elegant look. Dressed in a royal blue saree adorned with intricate golden work, she rounded her outfit with a neutral makeup look and her hair styled in a chic bun.

 

The ensemble was accessorised with a gold and pearl choker necklace and matching jhumkas, adding a touch of sophistication to her glamorous appearance.

 

In the clip, she is heard saying, “It’s been an interesting 24 hours… a cancelled flight… a 24 hour delay and an award function that I missed.”

 

Tamannaah holds the SIIMA trophy and expresses her gratitude, saying, “But here I am right now holding the honor that SIIMA had planned for me… so, so beautiful celebration… celebrating 20 years of mine in cinema, and thank you SIIMA for this honor; it means a lot to me. And looks like I am going to celebrate it tonight.”

 

The award ceremony took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on September 14 and 15.

 

Tamannaah began her acting career in 2005, by featuring in the music video “Lafzo Mein” from Abhijeet Sawant’s album. She made her debut as the female lead in the Hindi film ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’, co-starring Samir Aftab.

 

That same year, she entered Telugu cinema with ‘Sree’ and Tamil cinema with ‘Kedi’ in 2006.

 

Tamannaah was last seen in Tamil comedy horror film ‘Aranmanai 4’ directed by Sundar C. It stars Sundar, alongside Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh and Delhi Ganesh.

 

She was also seen in a cameo appearance in the action drama ‘Vedaa’, directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film stars John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee.

 

Tamannaah has recently won the hearts of the audiences with her dance performance on the song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ in the comedy horror film ‘Stree 2’. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

 

A sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Stree’, it stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar in the lead, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

 

She next has Telugu supernatural thriller film ‘Odela 2’ directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi in the pipeline. The film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

 

She also has ‘Daring Partners’ in the kitty. (IANS)

